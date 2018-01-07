Podcast: The A-Team dissects “The Forward Progress Game”

More Videos

    According to ESPN research, Andy Reid's Chiefs teams are responsible for two of the only four times in modern NFL playoff history a team has blown an 18-point or larger halftime lead.

By Terez A. Paylor

January 07, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 22-21 on Saturday in an AFC Wild Card game, and after the game, The Star’s Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) and Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) convened in the press box at Arrowhead Stadium to dissect multiple facets of the game.

Why does this keep happening to the Chiefs? How did it happen? What can they do to prevent it from happening again? They’ll answer all those questions, plus more during a live Q&A.

You can also watch the live postgame recording here, and listen to previous podcasts here.

Listen: SportsBeat KC podcast

Chiefs-Titans recap with the A-Team

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.

