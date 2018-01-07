Podcast: The A-Team dissects “The Forward Progress Game”

More Videos 0:42 Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game Pause 0:32 Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet pounds the drum before Chiefs playoff game 1:04 Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs 0:49 Tailgating at Arrowhead: “It’s about the camaraderie” 4:14 The Chiefs reflect on playoff loss at Patriots 6:09 Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 3:57 Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 1:21 Chiefs' Kareem Hunt on fumble calls: 'You control what you can control’ 1:17 Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' 3:04 Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs According to ESPN research, Andy Reid's Chiefs teams are responsible for two of the only four times in modern NFL playoff history a team has blown an 18-point or larger halftime lead. According to ESPN research, Andy Reid's Chiefs teams are responsible for two of the only four times in modern NFL playoff history a team has blown an 18-point or larger halftime lead. Neil Nakahodo, David Eulitt, Shane Keyser, John Sleezer, Allison Long The Kansas City Star

