The Chiefs were partying in the first half Saturday after scoring their second touchdown to go up 14-0 on the visiting Tennessee Titans.
The Chiefs were partying in the first half Saturday after scoring their second touchdown to go up 14-0 on the visiting Tennessee Titans. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
The Chiefs were partying in the first half Saturday after scoring their second touchdown to go up 14-0 on the visiting Tennessee Titans. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

Halftime observations from Arrowhead: Chiefs 21, Titans 3

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 06, 2018 05:05 PM

UPDATED 24 MINUTES AGO

It’s halftime of the KC Chiefs’ Wild Card showdown against Tennessee Titans, and they lead the Titans 21-3 at Arrowhead Stadium. Here is Chiefs beat writer Terez A. Paylor’s quick analysis.

1. Love the early juice

Maybe you can attribute it to Andy Reid’s decision to rest most of his starters last week, but this team looks fresh and is playing with a ton of energy. Ty Hill, in particular, looks as fast as he has in a long time. Same goes for Justin Houston, who opened eyes by exploding off the snap on the first play (while logging a QB pressure). And how about Derrick Johnson’s stick on Marcus Mariota??!

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans 1:04

How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans

Pause
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:31

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 6:09

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Playoff Edition, Titans at Chiefs 3:04

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Playoff Edition, Titans at Chiefs

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year 0:59

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on' 0:43

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on'

Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs 1:59

Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson is ready for the playoffs 1:24

Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson is ready for the playoffs

How fast is Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill? 0:59

How fast is Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill?

  • Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet pounds the drum before Chiefs playoff game

    Eric Stonestreet was at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday where he pounded the drum before the start of the wildcard playoff game between the Chiefs and the Titans.

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet pounds the drum before Chiefs playoff game

Eric Stonestreet was at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday where he pounded the drum before the start of the wildcard playoff game between the Chiefs and the Titans.

John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

2. Alex is letting it rip

The Chiefs’ offensive line bullied the Titans for a touchdown in a short-yardage situation in the first quarter, but this was always going to be a game that Alex Smith was going to have to win with his arm. The Titans are good at stopping the run, but that hasn’t bothered Smith, who was dealing in the first half. He’ll need to keep it up in the second half to finish these guys off. He has 231 yards passing and two touchdowns at the break.

3. Mariota looks over matched

The Chiefs are generally doing a nice job keeping Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in the pocket. Mariota, in turn, has struggled with his accuracy, blowing a scoring chance when he threw a red-zone interception to Marcus Peters. If the Chiefs can keep him in the pocket, they’ll be OK.

4. Run D is solid

The Titans have tried to run the ball, but the Chiefs’ 25th-ranked run defense has been on point. I knew they were coming to play in the first quarter, when Chiefs inside linebacker Reggie Ragland met 247-pound Titans running back Derrick Henry in the hole and won.

5. It’s OK to believe if ...

... They win this game. Seriously. It looks like the September Chiefs are back in the mix, and if that’s true, that spells serious trouble for the rest of the league. When the offense is rolling and the defense is creating turnovers, this team is unbelievably difficult to stop.

More Videos

How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans 1:04

How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans

Pause
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:31

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 6:09

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Playoff Edition, Titans at Chiefs 3:04

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Playoff Edition, Titans at Chiefs

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year 0:59

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on' 0:43

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on'

Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs 1:59

Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson is ready for the playoffs 1:24

Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson is ready for the playoffs

How fast is Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill? 0:59

How fast is Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill?

  • Tailgating at Arrowhead: “It’s about the camaraderie”

    Long-time season ticket holder keeps tailgating and attending games because of the camaraderie between fans

Tailgating at Arrowhead: “It’s about the camaraderie”

Long-time season ticket holder keeps tailgating and attending games because of the camaraderie between fans

Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans 1:04

How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans

Pause
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:31

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 6:09

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Playoff Edition, Titans at Chiefs 3:04

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Playoff Edition, Titans at Chiefs

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year 0:59

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on' 0:43

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on'

Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs 1:59

Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson is ready for the playoffs 1:24

Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson is ready for the playoffs

How fast is Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill? 0:59

How fast is Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill?

  • How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans

    Here's how the Kansas City Chiefs compare statistically against the Tennessee Titans, who at Arrowhead Stadium this Saturday.

How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans

View More Video