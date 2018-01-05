Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs’ Wild Card game against the Titans

The Chiefs Gameplan podcast is back for the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Wild Card matchup against the Tennessee Titans (9-7).
The Star’s Terez Paylor (@TerezPaylor) kicks off the pod with an interview with Chiefs inside linebacker Reggie Ragland, who talks about his smooth transition to Kansas City, why he strives to be an "alpha male" on the field and why he's set out to prove old-school linebackers than thrive in today's game.
Terez is then joined by Jim Wyatt (@JWyattSports) of TitansOnline.com, as they dissect the Titans' offense, including Marcus Mariota's recent play and Derrick Henry's determination to run harder this week.
After that, Titans beat writer Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) of ESPN.com joins the podcast to give some good insight on the Titans' stout run defense and some of their most underrated players.
Never miss a local story.
Finally, the A-Team convenes for its weekly roundtable of of Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff), David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) and Terez as they wrap up the pod with an extensive breakdown of the unit-by-unit matchup, play a fun new game called "We Rip Your Airport!" and much more. They’ll also field questions from Facebook. Enjoy!
Listen: SportsBeat KC podcast
Chiefs-Titans Wild Card preview
Listen to past episodes here or subscribe on your favorite podcasting app.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments