The current edition of the Chiefs’ offense will make its playoff debut on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.
The current edition of the Chiefs’ offense will make its playoff debut on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
The current edition of the Chiefs’ offense will make its playoff debut on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs’ Wild Card game against the Titans

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 05, 2018 12:00 PM

The Chiefs Gameplan podcast is back for the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Wild Card matchup against the Tennessee Titans (9-7).

The Star’s Terez Paylor (@TerezPaylor) kicks off the pod with an interview with Chiefs inside linebacker Reggie Ragland, who talks about his smooth transition to Kansas City, why he strives to be an "alpha male" on the field and why he's set out to prove old-school linebackers than thrive in today's game.

Terez is then joined by Jim Wyatt (@JWyattSports) of TitansOnline.com, as they dissect the Titans' offense, including Marcus Mariota's recent play and Derrick Henry's determination to run harder this week.

After that, Titans beat writer Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) of ESPN.com joins the podcast to give some good insight on the Titans' stout run defense and some of their most underrated players.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Finally, the A-Team convenes for its weekly roundtable of of Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff), David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) and Terez as they wrap up the pod with an extensive breakdown of the unit-by-unit matchup, play a fun new game called "We Rip Your Airport!" and much more. They’ll also field questions from Facebook. Enjoy!

Listen: SportsBeat KC podcast

Chiefs-Titans Wild Card preview

Listen to past episodes here or subscribe on your favorite podcasting app.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans

    Here's how the Kansas City Chiefs compare statistically against the Tennessee Titans, who at Arrowhead Stadium this Saturday.

How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans

How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans 1:04

How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans
Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 1:59

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas
Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

View More Video