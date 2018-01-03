Former Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Josh Augusta, left, signed a reserve-futures contract with the Chiefs this week.
Former Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Josh Augusta, left, signed a reserve-futures contract with the Chiefs this week. Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com
Former Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Josh Augusta, left, signed a reserve-futures contract with the Chiefs this week. Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

Chiefs sign two, including former Mizzou Tiger Josh Augusta, to reserve-futures deals

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 03, 2018 01:30 PM

The Chiefs have signed former Missouri nose tackle Josh Augusta and former UCLA cornerback Sheldon Price to reserve-futures deals, sources told The Star on Wednesday.

Reserve-futures contracts begin when the new league year opens in March and don’t count against teams’ current roster limits.

Augusta, 23, played in 46 career games and registered 82 tackles, four sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles at Missouri. He was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in May but was released at the 53-man roster deadline in early September.

August is an intriguing mix of athleticism and size at 6 feet 4 and 335 pounds. He battled weight problems at Missouri, weighing as much as 390 pounds, but the Patriots put him on a diet that got him down to around 340 pounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In kind, the Chiefs are expected to put Augusta on a strict nutritional program. He will be moving to Kansas City to work out with the team regularly during the offseason.

Price, 26, is listed at 6 feet 2 and 198 pounds. Price has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens since he went undrafted in 2013, and has recorded a tackle in four games — with one start — since then.

More Videos

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Pause
Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 6:09

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 1:59

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver 2:14

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver

Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title 0:28

Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 3:10

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name

Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside 2:15

Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:31

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 2:06

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement

  • The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

    The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.

David Eulitt and Terez A. Paylor deulitt@kcstar.com, tpaylor@kcstar.com

Only players who are not on an NFL team’s active roster at the conclusion of the regular season are eligible for these contracts.

A few years ago, the Chiefs signed running back Spencer Ware to a reserve-futures deal, and he remains on the team.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Pause
Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 6:09

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 1:59

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver 2:14

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver

Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title 0:28

Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 3:10

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name

Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside 2:15

Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:31

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 2:06

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement

  • Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas

    Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters handed out 300 coats to underprivileged youth at the Gregg/Klice Community Center in Kansas City on Saturday Dec. 23, 2017. Peters was joined by actor Paul Rudd as they tried to make Christmas a little merrier for KC residents. Terez Paylor/tpaylor@kcstar.com

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas

View More Video