Chiefs sign two, including former Mizzou Tiger Josh Augusta, to reserve-futures deals

The Chiefs have signed former Missouri nose tackle Josh Augusta and former UCLA cornerback Sheldon Price to reserve-futures deals, sources told The Star on Wednesday.
Reserve-futures contracts begin when the new league year opens in March and don’t count against teams’ current roster limits.
Augusta, 23, played in 46 career games and registered 82 tackles, four sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles at Missouri. He was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in May but was released at the 53-man roster deadline in early September.
August is an intriguing mix of athleticism and size at 6 feet 4 and 335 pounds. He battled weight problems at Missouri, weighing as much as 390 pounds, but the Patriots put him on a diet that got him down to around 340 pounds.
In kind, the Chiefs are expected to put Augusta on a strict nutritional program. He will be moving to Kansas City to work out with the team regularly during the offseason.
Price, 26, is listed at 6 feet 2 and 198 pounds. Price has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens since he went undrafted in 2013, and has recorded a tackle in four games — with one start — since then.
Only players who are not on an NFL team’s active roster at the conclusion of the regular season are eligible for these contracts.
A few years ago, the Chiefs signed running back Spencer Ware to a reserve-futures deal, and he remains on the team.
