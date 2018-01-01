The A-Team is unanimous in its assessment: rookie Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes brought a steely focus into his first NFL regular-season start on Sunday in Denver.
Podcast: Listen to the A-Team lose it over Patrick Mahomes’ debut

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 01, 2018 10:45 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DENVER

The Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 27-24 on Sunday, and after the game, The Star’s Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff), David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) and Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) convened in the press box at Sports Authority Field at Mile High to discuss.

How good was Patrick Mahomes’ debut? What specific throw did he make that literally made two members of the A-Team stand in amusement and shock? Which other young players made positive impressions? They’ll discuss all that, plus answer your questions.

Music by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons.

You can also watch the live postgame recording here, and listen to previous podcasts here.

