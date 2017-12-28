More Videos

  • Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start

    Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomes Chiefs writer Blair Kerkhoff and columnist Sam Mellinger for a Facebook Live broadcast on the Chiefs heading to Denver for the final game of the regular season and rookie Patrick Mahomes getting the start.

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomes Chiefs writer Blair Kerkhoff and columnist Sam Mellinger for a Facebook Live broadcast on the Chiefs heading to Denver for the final game of the regular season and rookie Patrick Mahomes getting the start. David Eulitt, Sam Mellinger, Blair Kerkhoff and Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomes Chiefs writer Blair Kerkhoff and columnist Sam Mellinger for a Facebook Live broadcast on the Chiefs heading to Denver for the final game of the regular season and rookie Patrick Mahomes getting the start. David Eulitt, Sam Mellinger, Blair Kerkhoff and Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star
The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs’ regular-season finale against the Broncos

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

December 28, 2017 05:16 PM

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

The Chiefs Gameplan podcast is back for the Chiefs’ Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos (5-10).

The Star’s Terez Paylor kicks off the pod with an interview with Broncos beat writer Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. They dive into Jamaal Charles’ recent rant about wanting to be released, how the Broncos’ defense is handling the issues of the offense and ways the Chiefs can attack the Broncos.

That interview is followed up with a weekly A-Team roundtable of Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff), Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) and David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) –– as they wrap up the pod with a long discussion about how Patrick Mahomes will fare in his first start, how other young players who will get their shot should do and much more. They’ll also field questions from Facebook. Enjoy!

Listen: SportsBeat KC podcast

Chiefs-Broncos preview with Nicki Jhabvala and the A-Team

Listen to past episodes here or subscribe on your favorite podcasting app.

