Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs’ regular-season finale against the Broncos

The Chiefs Gameplan podcast is back for the Chiefs’ Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos (5-10).
The Star’s Terez Paylor kicks off the pod with an interview with Broncos beat writer Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. They dive into Jamaal Charles’ recent rant about wanting to be released, how the Broncos’ defense is handling the issues of the offense and ways the Chiefs can attack the Broncos.
That interview is followed up with a weekly A-Team roundtable of Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff), Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) and David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) –– as they wrap up the pod with a long discussion about how Patrick Mahomes will fare in his first start, how other young players who will get their shot should do and much more. They’ll also field questions from Facebook. Enjoy!
Chiefs-Broncos preview with Nicki Jhabvala and the A-Team
