Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs’ regular-season finale against the Broncos

More Videos 1:59 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas Pause 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 1:01 Watch: Body cam video shows Milwaukee cops pulling teens from burning car 2:12 KC metro projects to watch for next year 0:28 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Darrelle Revis: “He’s settled in nice” 0:33 KCK police investigate body found in Kansas River 3:10 Chiefs OL Parker Ehinger on return: “I’ve been ready since I got activated in Week 2” 2:50 Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 2:09 Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss 2:00 'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomes Chiefs writer Blair Kerkhoff and columnist Sam Mellinger for a Facebook Live broadcast on the Chiefs heading to Denver for the final game of the regular season and rookie Patrick Mahomes getting the start. Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomes Chiefs writer Blair Kerkhoff and columnist Sam Mellinger for a Facebook Live broadcast on the Chiefs heading to Denver for the final game of the regular season and rookie Patrick Mahomes getting the start. David Eulitt, Sam Mellinger, Blair Kerkhoff and Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomes Chiefs writer Blair Kerkhoff and columnist Sam Mellinger for a Facebook Live broadcast on the Chiefs heading to Denver for the final game of the regular season and rookie Patrick Mahomes getting the start. David Eulitt, Sam Mellinger, Blair Kerkhoff and Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star