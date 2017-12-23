Chiefs-Dolphins scouting report, key players to watch and a prediction

More Videos 2:23 Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Dolphins at Chiefs Pause 2:13 Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 1:09 Frank White's finances 1:08 Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 1:59 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 1:26 Cuonzo Martin discusses recruiting Jeremiah Tilmon 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Dolphins at Chiefs Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzes four keys to how the KC Chiefs can notch a win over the Miami Dolphins and clinch the AFC West this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzes four keys to how the KC Chiefs can notch a win over the Miami Dolphins and clinch the AFC West this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

