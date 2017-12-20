Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis missed practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury.
Chiefs’ Kevin Pierre-Louis misses practice with injury

December 20, 2017 05:23 PM

Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis missed practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

Pierre-Louis left last Sunday’s game against the Chargers in the third quarter. His defensive snap counts have increased over the season’s second half.

Also missing practice were tight end Travis Kelce and tackle Eric Fisher because of illness, and linebacker Tamba Hali (knee), Andy Reid said.

The Chiefs play host to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

