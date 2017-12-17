Podcast: Listen to the A-Team break down the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-13 on Saturday, and after the game, The Star’s Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff), David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) and Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) convened in the press box at Arrowhead Stadium to dissect multiple facets of the game.
Was Marcus Peters' bounce-back performance a surprise? Is there any way these guys can keep it up? Is Tyreek Hill elite? What’s this team’s biggest weakness right now? They discuss all that, and answer reader questions live from Arrowhead Stadium. Music by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons.
You can also watch the postgame recording here, and listen to previous podcasts here.
Listen: SportsBeat KC podcast
Chiefs-Chargers recap with the A-Team
Listen to past episodes here or subscribe on your favorite podcasting app.
Comments