Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters tried to avoid Chargers tackle Sam Tevi while returning an interception in Saturday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

Podcast: Listen to the A-Team break down the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

December 17, 2017 05:34 PM

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-13 on Saturday, and after the game, The Star’s Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff), David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) and Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) convened in the press box at Arrowhead Stadium to dissect multiple facets of the game.

Was Marcus Peters' bounce-back performance a surprise? Is there any way these guys can keep it up? Is Tyreek Hill elite? What’s this team’s biggest weakness right now? They discuss all that, and answer reader questions live from Arrowhead Stadium. Music by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons.

You can also watch the postgame recording here, and listen to previous podcasts here.

Listen: SportsBeat KC podcast

Chiefs-Chargers recap with the A-Team

Listen to past episodes here or subscribe on your favorite podcasting app.

  Comments  

