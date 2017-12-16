Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston helps hype up the Arrowhead crowd against the Chargers Saturday night.
Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston helps hype up the Arrowhead crowd against the Chargers Saturday night. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston helps hype up the Arrowhead crowd against the Chargers Saturday night. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

Chiefs report card: A’s all over in big win over Chargers

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

December 16, 2017 11:03 PM

UPDATED December 17, 2017 12:33 AM

The key plays, stats and grades from the KC Chiefs’ 30-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The recap

Player of the game: Cornerback Marcus Peters proved his value to the team after a one-game suspension, recording two key interceptions in the victory.

Reason to hope: The Chiefs resembled the team that took the NFL by storm in September, when they jumped out to a 5-0 start. The also seized control of the AFC West and took a significant step toward winning back-to-back division titles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Reason to mope: How could these guys look so good on Saturday and stink it up throughout November?

Looking ahead: The Chiefs, 8-6, will rest up over the weekend and prepare for another home game next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve. The Dolphins enter their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday with a 6-7 record. They’ve gone 0-1 against the Chiefs since coach Andy Reid arrived in 2013.

More Videos

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

Pause
Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers 5:08

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers 0:53

Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal 1:28

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team 3:08

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy 0:53

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team 6:46

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team

  • Chiefs head to locker room after big victory over Chargers

    The Chiefs were in a good mood after beating the LA Chargers 30-13 on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs head to locker room after big victory over Chargers

The Chiefs were in a good mood after beating the LA Chargers 30-13 on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Report card

A

Rushing offense: Entering the game, the Chargers’ run defense ranked 29th in the NFL, allowing 124.8 yards per contest. The Chiefs finished with 174 yards in 32 carries, an average of 5.4 yards per carry. Running back Kareem Hunt rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown in 24 carries, a stellar average of 6.4 yards per rush. Kudos to a much-maligned offensive line that created lots of space for the hard-charging Hunt, who looked like himself again after a quiet month of November.

More Videos

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

Pause
Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers 5:08

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers 0:53

Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal 1:28

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team 3:08

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy 0:53

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team 6:46

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team

  • Chiefs' Kareem Hunt sets franchise rookie rushing record for a season

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surpassed Joe Delaney to set a new franchise rookie rushing record during the team’s 30-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 16, 2017.

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt sets franchise rookie rushing record for a season

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surpassed Joe Delaney to set a new franchise rookie rushing record during the team’s 30-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 16, 2017.

John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Related stories from Kansas City Star

A

Passing offense: Entering the game, the Chargers’ pass defense ranked third in the NFL, allowing 200.3 yards per contest. Quarterback Alex Smith completed 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He was also sacked once against a pass rush that ranked fifth in the league with 37 sacks entering the contest. Receiver Tyreek Hill led the Chiefs in receiving with 88 yards on five catches.

More Videos

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

Pause
Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers 5:08

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers 0:53

Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal 1:28

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team 3:08

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy 0:53

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team 6:46

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team

  • Tyreek Hill's NASCAR touchdown celebration captured in photos

    The Kansas City Star photographer David Eulitt captured Tyreek Hill's touchdown celebration in a series of photos, compiled here into a video.

Tyreek Hill's NASCAR touchdown celebration captured in photos

The Kansas City Star photographer David Eulitt captured Tyreek Hill's touchdown celebration in a series of photos, compiled here into a video.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

B

Rushing defense: Entering the game, the Chargers’ run offense ranked 24th in the NFL, allowing 99.5 yards per contest. The Chargers rushed 22 times for 98 yards and one touchdown, an average of 4.4 yards per carry. Running back Melvin Gordon III finished with 78 yards and one touchdown in 19 carries. The Chargers found some space on occasion but this was a good effort by this group.

A

Passing defense: Entering the game, the Chargers’ pass offense ranked third in the NFL with an average of 273.2 yards per contest. Quarterback Philip Rivers completed of 20 of 36 passes for 227 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. The Chiefs sacked him twice. Marvelous job overall against one of the league’s hottest quarterbacks.

More Videos

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

Pause
Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers 5:08

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers 0:53

Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal 1:28

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team 3:08

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy 0:53

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team 6:46

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team

  • Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers

    Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker speaks about Chiefs' big win against Chargers at Arrowhead on Dec. 16, 2017.

Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers

Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker speaks about Chiefs' big win against Chargers at Arrowhead on Dec. 16, 2017.

Sam Mellinger The Kansas City Star

C

Special teams: Kicker Harrison Butker made three field goals, but he also missed a 52-yarder. The Chiefs muffed an early punt but recovered it. They also had an impressive 50-yard kick return by Akeem Hunt –– which would have been a season long –– nullified by a holding penalty. On the plus side, they did force an missed extra point by kicker Travis Coons. Good enough effort to win.

A

Coaching: Hey, this is one of those big games, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his staff responded with one of their finest games of the season. The team played hard and the KC staff outcoached the Chargers. Give them credit. Bonus points for Reid for converting a fourth-and-3 deep in the Chargers’ territory in the first quarter in what was presumably an attempt to set the tone and show faith in the offense. Reid did challenge an incomplete pass in the end zone to Kareem Hunt that was not overturned, but it wasn’t an obvious call either way.

More Videos

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

Pause
Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers 5:08

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers 0:53

Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal 1:28

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team 3:08

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy 0:53

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team 6:46

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team

  • Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

    Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, recovering from an Achilles injury, encourages teammates on the field before the team’s game Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, recovering from an Achilles injury, encourages teammates on the field before the team’s game Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

Pause
Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers 5:08

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers 0:53

Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal 1:28

Mayor Sly James takes off the gloves on new KCI single terminal

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team 3:08

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy 0:53

William Luth pleads guilty to kidnapping and rape of Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team 6:46

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team

  • Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

    Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis was asked on Nov. 30 if he expects to be targeted on throws by the Jets, his old team when the Chiefs take on the Jets on Sunday Dec. 3.

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

View More Video