Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left, celebrated his 79-yard touchdown catch with teammate Demarcus Robinson last weekend.
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left, celebrated his 79-yard touchdown catch with teammate Demarcus Robinson last weekend. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left, celebrated his 79-yard touchdown catch with teammate Demarcus Robinson last weekend. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs’ game against the Raiders

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

December 08, 2017 05:33 PM

The Chiefs Gameplan podcast is back for the Chiefs’ Week 14 matchup against the Oakland Raiders (6-6).

The Star’s Terez Paylor (@TerezPaylor) kicks off the pod with an interview with Raiders beat writer Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) of The Athletic San Francisco. They dive into the Raiders’ improving run game, former Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith’s return to the starting lineup, the various ways you can still attack this Raiders defense and much more.

That interview is followed up with a weekly A-Team roundtable of Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff), David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) and Terez as they wrap up the pod with a long discussion about Marcus Peters’ suspension –– and what it means in both the short-term and the long –– and make their predictions.

Listen: SportsBeat KC podcast

Chiefs-Raiders preview with Vic Tafur and the A-Team

Listen to past episodes here or subscribe on your favorite podcasting app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

    Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis was asked on Nov. 30 if he expects to be targeted on throws by the Jets, his old team when the Chiefs take on the Jets on Sunday Dec. 3.

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday
Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos
Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:01

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos

View More Video