Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs’ game against the Raiders

The Chiefs Gameplan podcast is back for the Chiefs’ Week 14 matchup against the Oakland Raiders (6-6).
The Star’s Terez Paylor (@TerezPaylor) kicks off the pod with an interview with Raiders beat writer Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) of The Athletic San Francisco. They dive into the Raiders’ improving run game, former Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith’s return to the starting lineup, the various ways you can still attack this Raiders defense and much more.
That interview is followed up with a weekly A-Team roundtable of Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff), David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) and Terez as they wrap up the pod with a long discussion about Marcus Peters’ suspension –– and what it means in both the short-term and the long –– and make their predictions.
Listen: SportsBeat KC podcast
Chiefs-Raiders preview with Vic Tafur and the A-Team
Listen to past episodes here or subscribe on your favorite podcasting app.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.
