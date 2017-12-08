Chiefs-Raiders scouting report, key players to watch and a prediction

Here’s The Star’s weekly game preview detailing the key players and matchups for the KC Chiefs’ game against the Oakland Raiders, 6-6, at noon Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will air on CBS (Ch. 5).
Scheme
Head coach: Jack Del Rio (92-90) is in his third year with Oakland and 14th overall as a NFL head coach. Del Rio, 54, is a USC product who played 11 years as an NFL linebacker. He spent several years as a linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens until he was hired to be the Carolina Panthers’ defensive coordinator in 2002. The next year, he was hired to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he went 68-71 over nine years, guiding the Jaguars to the playoffs twice. After he was let go, he latched on with Denver, where he helped the Broncos win three straight AFC West titles and reach Super Bowl XLVII as their defensive coordinator. He was hired to be the Raiders’ head coach in 2015 and has helped a previously hapless franchise return to respectability, going 24-19 since his hire.
Offense: Todd Downing, 37, is in his first year as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator after spending two years as quarterbacks coach. A former semi-pro quarterback, Downing spent years in multiple positions with the Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Rams before he was promoted to be the Detroit Lions’ quarterbacks coach in 2011. After a stint with Buffalo in the same role, he rose to his current position with the Raiders after Del Rio decided to fire Bill Musgrave, whose offense was criticized for being too conservative and for starting too slow. Oakland ranks 15th in passing offense (241.2 yards per game) and 25th in rushing offense (93.3). Oakland is passing the ball 61 percent of the time, eighth-most in the league. They are one of the league’s least-reliant teams when it comes to play-action, calling it just 11 percent of the time (31st in the league), according to Football Outsiders. It’s also not very effective, as their 5.6-yard average on such plays ranks dead last.
Defense: John Pagano, 50, is in his first year as Oakland’s defensive coordinator. Pagano, who played linebacker at Colorado Mesa University in the mid 1980s, spent five years coaching in college before he was hired as a defensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 1996. He worked his way up in various defensive positions with the Indianapolis Colts and San Diego Chargers before he was promoted to be their defensive coordinator in 2012, a position he held through 2016, when coach Mike McCoy was fired. Pagano was then hired to be the Raiders’ assistant head coach and was promoted to his current position following the firing of previous coordinator Ken Norton, Jr., in late November. Oakland runs a 4-3 defense that ranks 23rd in the league in pass defense (241.1 yards allowed) and 25th in sacks (22). The Raiders’ run defense ranks 11th in the league (104.9 allowed). Teams have had success using play-action against the Raiders, as they’ve surrendered 8.2-yards per play in such instances — 24th in the league.
Special teams: Brad Seely, 61, is in his third year as the Raiders’ special-teams coach. Before his hire in Oakland, Seely had served as special-teams coach for six different teams. Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio has made 13 of 16 field-goal attempts, and his 81 percent conversion rate ranks 25th in the league. Punter Marquette King has dropped 24 of his 50 punts inside the 20, sixth in the league. He’s also third in the league in net punt average (third). The Raiders rank 16th in kickoff returns (21.5 yards per return) and 27th in punt returns (5.6). They also rank eighth in kick-return coverage (19.7) and 12th in punt-return coverage (6.5).
Four keys to a Chiefs victory
1. Attack this defense at multiple levels
The Raiders’ defense stinks at forcing interceptions; they’ve only recorded one all season, and that was by an inside linebacker who just joined the team in October (NaVorro Bowman). No one in this secondary has consistently made plays on the ball, which means Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and running back Kareem Hunt need to be schemed up to get the ball in multiple ways, as the Raiders simply havem’t been able to punish teams for throwing on them. Hill and Kelce both caught touchdowns when the teams last met in mid-October, while Hunt rushed for 87 yards and caught four passes. Quarterback Alex Smith went off for 342 yards and three touchdowns. A repeat performance would be nice, and perhaps necessary, in a game that could easily be a shootout.
2. Somebody get a body on Jared Cook, please
In a year in which the Raiders’ passing offense hasn’t been as dynamic as it has been in years past, Cook — a free-agent signee in March — has been good. The ninth-year tight end actually leads this team in catches (43) and receiving yards (546), and he absolutely lit the Chiefs up in the Raiders’ 31-30 win on Oct. 19, catching six passes for 107 yards. The Chiefs’ used second-year pro Eric Murray on Cook in that game, and Murray struggled to deal with Cook’s size (he has six inches and 50 pounds on Murray). Murray is dealing with an ankle injury this week, but whoever the Chiefs put on Cook in obvious pass situations needs to be ready for the challenge.
3. Make these guys go the length of the field
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr lit up the Chiefs up the last time they met, passing for 417 yards and three touchdowns. Many of those plays came via the long ball, as Amari Cooper dominated Terrance Mitchell and Co. by catching 11 passes for 210 yards. Even though Cooper might not play this week due to a concussion, with star corner Marcus Peters sidelined due to a one-game suspension, you better believe the Raiders are going to attack Mitchell, Darrelle Revis, Steven Nelson and anyone else the Chiefs throw out there at corner with the long ball. That said, the Chiefs may need to play some two-deep coverage and make these guys put some long drives together. The Raiders’ speed at receiver will be a problem, and the Chiefs simply cannot give up the chunk plays they did last time they met the Raiders.
4. It’s time to man up
Yes, this is overly simplistic, but really there’s no other way to put it. This team is in hell right now. Losers of four straight and six of seven, it’s time to come together and heal as a team. Amazingly, the Chiefs are still tied with the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers for first in the AFC West, and by winning out they could still take the division and earn a home playoff game. That said, there is zero reason — ZERO — for the energy or effort to be off on Sunday. There needs to be enthusiasm shown after big plays, small and large, and somebody will need to do something to give this team some juice early. This team is too good to be mired in a funk like this. The Chiefs’ best and most highly paid players need to show up in this one and lead from the front. After a 5-0 start, this game will either be remembered as the nadir of an epic collapse or a turning point of a season in which the Chiefs showed a tremendous amount of resiliency. It’s up to them to decide how they want to be remembered.
Four Raiders to watch
No. 4, QB Derek Carr, 26 years old, 6-3, 214, fourth season
Ranked No. 11 on the NFL’s top-100 list for 2017. Pro Bowler in 2016, when he completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 15 games. Team captain. On pace to complete 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. Generally sees the field well and has plus arm talent — can drive the ball downfield and make all the throws, particularly short and intermediate. Also capable at throwing on the run, though he generally gets rid of the ball very quickly. Possesses a slighter build than some might prefer in a quarterback. Solid athlete who isn’t super elusive in the pocket (only six broken tackles, near the bottom for starting QBs).
No. 24, RB Marshawn Lynch, 31 years old, 5-11, 215, tenth season
Sat out last year as he rested his body following a 2015 season in which he rushed 111 times for 417 yards and three touchdowns in only seven games because of various lower-body injuries. On pace to rush 187 times for 744 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns this season. Runs with terrific balance, power and strength. Is shifty with quick feet and never stops churning his legs. Relishes contact and seeks it out. Can bully soft-tackling defenders with a ferocious stiff-arm. Hard to bring down when he has a head of steam (39 broken tackles, 13th in NFL). Catches the ball OK and can be a factor in that area. Strong, willing and reliable pass blocker.
No. 15, WR Michael Crabtree, 30 years old, 6-1, 214, ninth season
Caught 89 passes for 1,003 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016 and is on track to catch 88 passes for 669 yards and eight touchdowns. Has caught 13th-most passes in the NFL since 2015 (216), and fifth-most touchdowns (23). Lines up everywhere. Not a blazing-fast runner — most corners can run with him — but he’s strong, runs good routes and pairs strong hands with plus ball skills. Regularly wins contested balls and plays bigger than his size, which makes him a terrific red-zone threat. Is also a chain-mover who is one of the league’s best players on third down. Super-competitive player who enjoys talking trash; legitimate irritant who consistently finds a way to get under the skin of opposing corners.
No. 52, DE Khalil Mack, 26 years old, 6-3, 252, fourth season
Ranked No. 5 on the NFL’s top-100 list for 2017. Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection in 2016, when he recorded 73 combined tackles and 11 sacks in 16 games. Has combined the second-most sacks in football (33 1/2 ) since 2015. Team captain. On pace to finish with 75 combined tackles and 11 sacks. Has also racked up 17 quarterback hits and 40 quarterback hurries this season (second-most in NFL), and has recorded a sack in three straight weeks. Boasts an excellent combination of athleticism, strength and awareness. Elite pass rusher who is also a very strong run defender and consistent tackler. Sheds blocks effectively; going his way is often futile. Is a strip-sack threat who forces fumbles when he’s near the quarterback. Clutch player who dials it up in the fourth quarter; his 12 fourth-quarter sacks since 2015 is the second-most in football. Competitive and tough, he’s one of the NFL’s best players, overall.
Projected Chiefs two-deep depth chart
KEY: Bold=Player to Watch, C=Captain, PB=2016 Pro Bowl, AP=2016 All-Pro, Q=Questionable
QB
No., Name, Ht., Wt., Years
11 Alex Smith (C, PB), 6-4, 220, 13 | 15 Patrick Mahomes, 6-3, 230, R
RB
27 Kareem Hunt, 5-11, 208, R | 31 Akeem Hunt, 5-10, 185, 3
FB
42 Anthony Sherman, 5-10, 242, 7
X-WR
14 Demarcus Robinson, 6-1, 203, 2 | 80 Jehu Chesson, 6-3, 203, R
Z-WR
10 Tyreek Hill (C, PB, AP), 5-10, 185, 2 | 80 Jehu Chesson, 6-3, 203, R
Y-WR
12 Albert Wilson, 5-9, 200, 4 | 13 De’Anthony Thomas, 5-9, 176, 4
TE
87 Travis Kelce (C, PB, AP), 6-5, 260, 5 | 84 Demetrius Harris, 6-7, 230, 4
LT
72 Eric Fisher, 6-7, 315, 5 | 79 Parker Ehinger, 6-6, 310, 2
LG
73 Zach Fulton, 6-5, 316, 4 | 70 Bryan Witzmann, 6-7, 320, 3
C
73 Zach Fulton, 6-5, 316, 4
RG
76 Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, 6-5, 321, 4 | 70 Bryan Witzmann, 6-7, 320, 3
RT
71 Mitchell Schwartz (AP), 6-5, 320, 6 | 75 Cameron Erving, 6-5, 313, 3
DEFENSE
LDE
95 Chris Jones, 6-6, 310, 2 | 99 Rakeem Nunez-Roches, 6-2, 307, 3
NT
96 Bennie Logan, 6-2, 315, 5 | 94 Jarvis Jenkins, 6-4, 300, 7
RDE
97 Allen Bailey, 6-3, 288, 7 | 99 Rakeem Nunez-Roches, 6-2, 307, 3
LOLB
50 Justin Houston (C), 6-3, 258, 7 | 92 Tanoh Kpassagnon, 6-7, 280, R
WILB
56 Derrick Johnson, 6-3, 242, 13 | 57 Kevin Pierre-Louis, 6-0, 230, 4
MILB
59 Reggie Ragland, 6-1, 252, 2 | 45 Ukeme Eligwe, 6-2, 239, R
ROLB
51 Frank Zombo, 6-3, 254, 8 | 91 Tamba Hali, 6-3, 275, 12
LCB
39 Terrance Mitchell, 5-11, 190, 4 | 23 Phillip Gaines, 6-0, 193, 4
FS
38 Ron Parker, 6-0, 206, 7 | 30 Steven Terrell, 5-10, 197, 5
SS
49 Daniel Sorensen, 6-2, 208, 4 | 30 Steven Terrell, 5-10, 197, 5
NCB
20 Steven Nelson, 5-11, 194, 3 | 25 Kenneth Acker, 6-0, 195, 4
RCB
24 Darrelle Revis, 5-11, 198, 10 | 20 Steven Nelson, 5-11, 194, 3
Projected Raiders two-deep depth chart
KEY: Bold=Player to Watch, C=Captain, PB=2016 Pro Bowl, AP=2016 All-Pro, Q=Questionable, *=See “additional notes” section below for more info on player
OFFENSE
QB
No., Name, Ht., Wt., Years
**4 Derek Carr (C, PB), 6-3, 214, 4** | 3 E.J. Manuel, 6-4, 236, 4
RB
**24 Marshawn Lynch, 5-11, 215, 10** | *30 Jalen Richard, 5-8, 207, 2
RB
49 Jamize Olawale, 6-1, 240, 5
WR
**15 Michael Crabtree, 6-1, 214, 9** | 16 Johnny Holton, 6-0, 190, 2
WR
10 Seth Roberts, 6-2, 195, 3 | *84 Cordarrelle Patterson, 6-2, 220, 4
WR
16 Johnny Holton, 6-0, 190, 2 | 19 Isaac Whitney, 6-2, 204, R
TE
87 Jared Cook, 6-5, 254, 7 | *86 Lee Smith, 6-6, 265, 7
LT
72 Donald Penn (PB), 6-4, 340, 12 | 71 David Sharpe, 6-6, 357, R
LG
70 Kelechi Osemele (PB, AP), 6-5, 330, 6
C
61 Rodney Hudson (C, PB), 6-2, 300, 7 | 76 Jon Feliciano, 6-4, 323, 3
RG
66 Gabe Jackson, 6-3, 336, 4 | 76 Jon Feliciano, 6-4, 323, 3
RT
73 Marshall Newhouse, 6-4, 328, 7 | *74 Vadal Alexander, 6-5, 326, 2
DEFENSE
DE
*97 Mario Edwards Jr., 6-3, 280, 3 | *96 Denico Autry, 6-5, 273, R
NT
78 Justin “Jelly” Ellis, 6-2, 334, 4
DT
94 Eddie Vanderdoes, 6-4, 305, R | 90 Treyvon Hester, 6-3, 300, R
DE
**52 Khalil Mack (C, PB, AP), 6-3, 252, 4** | 95 Jihad Ward, 6-5, 296, 2
SLB
*51 Bruce Irvin, 6-3, 260, 6 | 47 James Cowser, 6-3, 244, 2
MLB
53 NaVorro Bowman, 6-0, 242, 8 | 55 Marquel Lee, 6-3, 240, R
WLB
50 Nicholas Morrow, 6-0, 224, R | 57 Cory James, 6-0, 235, 2
LCB
29 David Amerson, 6-1, 205, 5 | *21 Sean Smith, 6-3, 218, 9
FS
27 Reggie Nelson (C, PB), 5-11, 210, 11 | 39 Keith McGill II, 6-3, 211, 4
SS
42 Karl Joseph, 5-10, 205, 2 | 41 Erik Harris, 6-3, 225, 2
NCB
23 Dexter McDonald, Jr., 6-1, 200, 3
RCB
38 T.J. Carrie, 6-0, 204, 42 | 23 Dexter McDonald, Jr., 6-1, 200, 3
SPECIAL TEAMS
K
2 Giorgio Tavecchio, 5-10, 182, 1
P
*7 Marquette King (AP), 6-0, 192, 6
KR
33 DeAndré Washington, 5-8, 205, 2
PR
30 Jalen Richard, 5-8, 207, 2
LS
59 Jon Condo, 6-3, 240, 11
Additional scouting notes
▪ Running back Jalen Richard is the No. 2 back behind Marshawn Lynch, and he also shares carries with another backup, DeAndré Washington. But you can make a good argument Richard has been more effective than either. His yards-per-carry average (4.5) tops both Lynch’s (4.0) and Washington’s (2.9).
▪ Running back Marshawn Lynch has been more effective in recent weeks as the offensive line has been allowed to do more of the power stuff they prefer. Lynch broke a 51-yard run — his longest of the season — last week against the New York Giants.
▪ Receiver Cordarrelle Patterson isn’t a great receiver, but he still boasts great speed and has made some plays recently. He’s caught a 50-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the last two games to help the Raiders seal a pair of wins.
▪ Tight end Lee Smith is a strong run blocker. He’s flashes nastiness in this area and can win at the point of attack.
▪ The Raiders’ offensive line is only yielding pressure at a rate of 20.4 percent, best in the league. Former Chiefs center Rodney Hudson is the rock of a big, strong line I really like. I also love left guard Kelechi Osemele and left tackle Donald Penn.
▪ Tackle Vadal Alexander occasionally enters the game as a sixth offensive lineman when the Raiders want to establish the run and don’t care if you know it.
▪ The Raiders’ pass rush starts with Khalil Mack, but you also better keep an eye on Mario Edwards (3 1/2 sacks, nine QB hurries), Bruce Irvin (5 1/2 sacks, seven QB hurries) and Denico Autry (four sacks, six QB hurries).
▪ The Raiders’ defensive line is a little better than you think against the run. Justin “Jelly” Ellis is the linchpin.
▪ Inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman has stabilized the Raiders’ front seven, but he’s missed some tackles this year (16, tied for the fifth-most in football).
▪ Former Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith is back in the mix for the Raiders after being relegated to the bench for several games. He even logged 60 of 62 possible plays a week against the Giants. Teams have had some success attacking Smith vertically, but he hasn’t played bad this season.
▪ Safety Karl Joseph hasn’t made the number of impact plays you’d expect a No. 14 overall pick (2016) to make, but he’s a solid run defender and solid starter overall. Veteran Reggie Nelson is solid against the run as well, but teams have had some success throwing at him.
▪ Marquette King is still an outstanding punter. He boasts an elite leg and can flip field position easily.
▪ The Raiders rank 16th in the league in penalties, as they’ve been whistled 80 times for 730 yards.
Prediction: Chiefs 27-24
I’m changing my mind on this — sue me. The Chiefs lost on Sunday for the sixth time in seven games because the defense fell apart, and it certainly doesn’t help that Marcus Peters won’t play against a team that threw for 417 yards the last time these two teams met. But while this football team needs to earn your trust again, I can’t shake the feeling they’ll finally bounce back. Coach Andy Reid is good against the AFC West, and the offense finally showed signs of life last week against the Jets. They no longer deserve the benefit of the doubt, but if they lose this game — which would give the Raiders their first season sweep of the Chiefs since 2012 — you can basically put a fork in these guys.
