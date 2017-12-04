Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) hung his head after a fourth-down incompletion on the Chiefs’ last-minute drive against the New York Jets on December 3, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Chiefs lost 38-31.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) hung his head after a fourth-down incompletion on the Chiefs’ last-minute drive against the New York Jets on December 3, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Chiefs lost 38-31. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) hung his head after a fourth-down incompletion on the Chiefs’ last-minute drive against the New York Jets on December 3, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Chiefs lost 38-31. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

Podcast: The A-Team breaks down the Chiefs’ defensive issues in Jets loss

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

December 04, 2017 10:09 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the New York Jets 38-31 on Sunday, and after the game, The Star’s Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff), David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) and Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) convened in the press box at MetLife Stadium to dissect multiple facets of the defeat.

Why couldn’t the defense get off the field on third down? What happened at the end of the game with Marcus Peters? Where are the leaders on this team? Is winning the AFC West still a possibility? They’ll answer all those questions, plus more.

You can also watch the live postgame recording here, and listen to previous podcasts here.

Listen: SportsBeat KC podcast

Chiefs-Jets recap with the A-Team

Listen to past episodes here or subscribe on your favorite podcasting app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

    Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis was asked on Nov. 30 if he expects to be targeted on throws by the Jets, his old team when the Chiefs take on the Jets on Sunday Dec. 3.

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday
Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos
Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:01

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos

View More Video