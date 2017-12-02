Chiefs-Jets scouting report, key players to watch and a prediction

More Videos 2:13 Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday Pause 2:21 Marine killed in WWII comes home to his family 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 2:43 Chiefs-Jets game preview, keys to victory and a prediction 1:46 Jackson County jail director resigns 3:03 Mizzou learned from West Virginia loss 1:31 Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 2:11 Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time 0:20 Delaware earthquake shakes music studio 3:17 Behind the scenes at Farm to Market Bread Co. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs-Jets game preview, keys to victory and a prediction KC Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzed the New York Jets and gives four keys to a Chiefs victory on Sunday in New Jersey, as well as his prediction. KC Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzed the New York Jets and gives four keys to a Chiefs victory on Sunday in New Jersey, as well as his prediction. David Eulitt and Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star

KC Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzed the New York Jets and gives four keys to a Chiefs victory on Sunday in New Jersey, as well as his prediction. David Eulitt and Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star