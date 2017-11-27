Chiefs backup quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) looked on while starter Alex Smith went over plays on the bench in Sunday’s game against the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.
Podcast: The A-Team breaks down whether Patrick Mahomes needs a shot

By Terez A. Paylor

November 27, 2017 08:27 PM

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills 16-10 on Sunday, and after the game, The Star’s Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff), Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) and David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) convened in the press box at Arrowhead Stadium to dissect multiple facets of the game. Is it time for Patrick Mahomes to start? Can Alex Smith snap out of his funk? Will the Chiefs even make the playoffs? They’ll answer all those questions, plus more.

