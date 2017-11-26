Chiefs report card: Inept offense flunks in 16-10 loss to Bills

More Videos 4:16 Alex Smith on loss to Bills: 'Certainly frustrated and a little shocked' Pause 3:59 Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “We were off...we’ve gotta get through this” 1:02 Kareem Hunt: 'Everybody was challenged today' 0:44 Mitch Morse: 'For me, it’s unacceptable...no one goes out to play horrible' 3:00 Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 0:35 Derrick Johnson: 'We need to get one win' 8:47 Darrelle Revis, Chiefs cornerback: full video interview with KC media 1:48 Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco 1:38 Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 2:09 It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Alex Smith on loss to Bills: 'Certainly frustrated and a little shocked' Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith commented on the 16-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the team’s fifth loss in six games. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith commented on the 16-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the team’s fifth loss in six games. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

