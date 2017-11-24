Chiefs-Bills scouting report, key players to watch and a prediction

2:35 Terez A. Paylor breaks down the Chiefs-Bills matchup Pause

3:00 Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

8:47 Darrelle Revis, Chiefs cornerback: full video interview with KC media

3:12 Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title

1:38 Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM

2:09 It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

0:32 Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

1:06 Kansas hoops has second game with 7 players in double figures

3:26 After win over Arkansas, MU's Drew Lock was most excited he has ever been after a game