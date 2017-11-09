KC Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) tackled Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) in the end zone, leading to a safety, in the second quarter on November 27, 2016 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.
The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Podcast: Reviewing the Chiefs at the midway point of the season

By Terez A. Paylor

November 09, 2017 10:20 AM

It may be the Chiefs’ bye week, but you know the A-Team never sleeps. This week, The Star’s Terez A. Paylor is joined by Brandon Kiley, a Kansas City native, executive producer and columnist for 101sports.com in St. Louis. For 50-plus minutes, they debate and discuss where the Chiefs, 6-3, stand at the midway point. They also debate their picks for Team MVP, rookie of the year, team alpha dog and much, much more.

Chiefs midseason review, deluxe edition

Listen to past episodes here or subscribe on your favorite podcasting app.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

