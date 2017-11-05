Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith drops back to pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton.
Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith drops back to pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton. Brandon Wade AP
Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith drops back to pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton. Brandon Wade AP
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

Halftime observations from Dallas: Cowboys 14, Chiefs 10

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

November 05, 2017 4:55 PM

ARLINGTON, Tex.

It’s halftime of the Chiefs’ Sunday afternoon showdown against Dallas, and they trail the Cowboys 14-10 at AT&T Stadium. Here is Chiefs beat writer Terez A. Paylor’s quick analysis.

1. Tamba has juice

Sunday’s contest marked Tamba Hali’s first appearance of 2017, and I must say, the 33-year-old pass rusher looked good. He looked quick and strong, and even drew a hold on stud left tackle Tyron Smith, who is playing through a bad back but is still a terrific player. If Tamba can keep this up through the end of the season, he could be the spark the pass rush has needed for the last month or so.

2. Tighten up the technique at corner

The Chiefs allowed the Cowboys’ average receiving corps to gain some confidence early, as Terrance Williams had a nice run-after-the-catch and Cole Beasley caught a touchdown in the first half. The Chiefs won’t be able to devote resources to stopping these guys, not with Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott on the field. That means the Chiefs have to stop these guys 1-on-1. If they don’t, they won’t stand a chance for a second-half comeback.

3. The offensive linemen to step it up

The Cowboys can be run on, yet the Chiefs have failed to do so effectively, only rushing for a measly 20 yards on 10 carries. The decline of the running game has absolutely played a large role in the Chiefs’ overall struggles the last month, and while it’s been easy to pin on the injuries, there’s no excuse now. Mitch Morse is back at center and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is back at guard. Dallas’ defensive front is okay but it’s not this good. The Chiefs need to line up and smack these guys in the mouth with some gap/power stuff.

4. The run defense has been okay, surprisingly

Based on the film, no one could have expected the Chiefs to hold Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott to 39 yards on 11 carries. That’s pretty good. To the naked eye, it appears the Chiefs have played more nickel with two inside linebackers on the field (instead of six defensive backs), and I think it’s been helpful. Keep it up.

5. Keep slinging it

The Cowboys’ defensive backs are only adequate. Alex Smith is 12 for 17 for 168 yards. They’ve done a nice job spreading it around, as six Chiefs have caught passes. The Chiefs just need to keep slinging it around. Smith missed on a deep ball to Ty Hill due to the pressure. They need to go back to that at some point in the second half because Anthony Brown is grabby, and he can’t run with Hill, who will either beat him or draw a penalty.

Hill, by the way, is insane. His touchdown before halftime –– when he ducked, dodged and darted for a score while the Cowboys were in prevent –– was one of the most ridiculous plays I’ve ever seen life. Period.

More Videos

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys 2:01

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys

Pause
Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba 8:34

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

  • Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys

    The Kansas City Chiefs will play their first game at the eye-popping AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, built by owner Jerry Jones that opened in 2009 for $1.3 billion. The Chiefs have not played in Dallas since 2005.

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs will play their first game at the eye-popping AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, built by owner Jerry Jones that opened in 2009 for $1.3 billion. The Chiefs have not played in Dallas since 2005.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys 2:01

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys

Pause
Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba 8:34

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

  • Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

View More Video