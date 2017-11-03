Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs’ game against the Dallas Cowboys

Chiefs Gameplan is back for the Chiefs’ Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Star’s Terez Paylor kicks off the pod with an interview with the reigning AFC special teams player of the week, rookie kicker Harrison Butker. Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. of the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram also joins the pod to talk about how dangerous the Cowboys’ offense is without star running back Ezekiel Eliott.
Finally, he also dissects the upcoming matchup with 4/5ths of the A-Team –– Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff), Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) and David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) –– as they wrap up the pod with thoughts on the running game, Mitch Morse’s return and predictions.
