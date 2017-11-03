Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson is congratulated after breaking up a third-down pass to Denver Broncos wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ win Monday night.
The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs’ game against the Dallas Cowboys

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

November 03, 2017 12:53 PM

Chiefs Gameplan is back for the Chiefs’ Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Star’s Terez Paylor kicks off the pod with an interview with the reigning AFC special teams player of the week, rookie kicker Harrison Butker. Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. of the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram also joins the pod to talk about how dangerous the Cowboys’ offense is without star running back Ezekiel Eliott.

Finally, he also dissects the upcoming matchup with 4/5ths of the A-Team –– Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff), Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) and David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) –– as they wrap up the pod with thoughts on the running game, Mitch Morse’s return and predictions.

Listen: SportsBeat KC podcast

Chiefs-Cowboys preview podcast

Listen to past episodes here or subscribe on your favorite podcasting app.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.

