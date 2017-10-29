Chiefs-Broncos scouting report, key players to watch, and a prediction

Here’s The Star’s weekly game preview detailing the key players and matchups for the KC Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos, 3-3, at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
Scheme
Head coach: Vance Joseph (3-3) is in his first year on the job. Joseph, 45, is a former quarterback and defensive back from Colorado who played a few years with the Jets and Colts. He spent many years on the college level as a defensive backs coach, then spent time in the same role with the 49ers, Texans and Bengals before earning the Miami Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2016. He was hired to be the Broncos’ 16th head coach in January, replacing Gary Kubiak.
Offense: Mike McCoy, 45, is in his first year as Denver’s offensive coordinator. McCoy has 17 seasons of NFL coaching experience, including the previous four seasons as the Chargers’ head coach. McCoy is fond of bunch formations and crossing routes. Denver ranks 15th in passing offense (223.5 yards per game) and 15th in rushing offense (114.5). Denver is passing the ball 59 percent of the time and is among the most play-action-reliant teams in the league, using it at a 26 percent clip (second in the NFL), according to Football Outsiders.
Defense: Joe Woods, 47, is in his first year as Denver’s defensive coordinator. Woods was promoted from defensive backs coach in February, following Joseph’s hire. With Woods coaching the Broncos’ defensive backs, Denver finished first in the NFL in pass defense in both 2015 (199.6 ypg) and 2016 (185.8). The Broncos also held opponents to the lowest completion percentage (57.8), yards per attempt (5.99) and passer rating (74.3) during that stretch. Denver still runs the 3-4 defense they executed to perfection under Wade Phillips. The Broncos rank seventh in the league in pass defense (186.7 per game) and 14th in sacks (16). The Broncos’ run defense ranks second in the league (71.8 ypg). Teams have opted to stay away from play-action against this team due to its pass rush, though are surrendering 7.8 yards per play-action attempt (19th in the league), according to FO.
Special teams: Brock Olivo, 41, is in his first year as Denver’s special-teams coach. The former Missouri star spent five years as a running back in the NFL before turning to coaching, even spending three season as the Chiefs’ assistant special-teams coach (2014-2016) before landing the Broncos’ job. Kicker Brandon McManus has made 8 of 13 field-goal attempts, and punter Riley Dixon has dropped 8 of 26 punts inside the 20, 26th in the league. Denver ranks second in kickoff returns (29.8) and 11th in punt returns (10.0). It also ranks 25th in kick-return coverage (25.2) and 32nd in punt-return coverage (15.2). They’ve surrendered one punt return touchdown.
Four keys to a Chiefs victory
1. Stay ahead of the sticks
This is not the team to get to third-and-long against. Although the Broncos are no longer the same dominant, Super Bowl-caliber team they were just a few short years ago, that has little to do with the defense, which boasts multiple stars and can still be dangerous, particularly in must-pass situations. The Chiefs have to stay out of third-and-long, lest Von Miller and Co. start hunting.
2. Attack the middle of the field
Specifically with the run. The Chiefs could get some help up front, as center Mitch Morse is expected to play for the first time in five weeks while right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is a game-day decision. If they can get the running game going, specifically their inside zone, it will make life against a still-dangerous defense (which tackles reliably) much easier. What’s more, starting inside linebacker Todd Davis is questionable with an ankle injury.
3. Stay gap sound
After getting gashed by the Steelers for 194 yards on Oct. 15, the Chiefs’ tightented up on defense and held Oakland to 87 yards on 21 carries. They must do the same Monday, because if the Chiefs allow C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles –– the ex-Chief who is still averaging 5.1 yards per carry this season in limited work and will be looking to stick it to the team that unceremoniously released him months ago –– to get going, it will open up things for one of the most play-action-heavy offenses in football. That, combined with the multitude of man coverage the Chiefs play, could mean big trouble.
4. Get after Siemian
The Chiefs could try to do what other teams have done, which is stack the line of scrimmage to discourage the run and make quarterback Trevor Siemian beat them. Siemian is completing 63 percent of his passes, but has seven touchdowns to go with his eight interceptions and a passer rating of 82.5, which is 24th among qualifying quarterbacks. The Chiefs can help themselves by hitting and getting after Siemian, who isn’t very elusive in the pocket and is playing behind a line that has surrendered 22 sacks, tied for seventh-most in the league. They might even get a turnover out of the deal, as he’s fumbled five times (losing it twice).
Four Broncos to watch
No. 88, WR Demaryius Thomas, 29 years old, 6-3, 229, eighth season
Joined Jerry Rice and Marvin Harrison a few years ago by recording four straight seasons with over 90 catches and 1,300-plus yards. Had that streak snapped a year ago when he recorded 90 receptions but finished with 1,083 yards and five touchdowns. Massive receiver with size, speed, burst and ball skills. Wins jump balls with ease due to his leaping ability and can make the spectacular catch. Is a run-after-the-catch threat, both short and intermediate. Is on track to finished with 80 catches, 1,037 yards and zero touchdowns this season. Can take it the distance after the catch; tough to bring down due to his strength. Nasty stiff arm. Reliable No. 1 receiver. Team captain.
No. 58, OLB Von Miller, 28 years old, 6-3, 250, seventh season
Ranked No. 2 on the NFL’s top-100 list for 2017. Recorded 78 total tackles with 13.5 sacks (second in NFL) and 24 pressures (sixth in the NFL) last season. Is on pace to record to 53 tackles and 19 sacks this season. Outstanding speed, burst and bend off the edge –– no one in the NFL has a better combination of physical pass-rush traits. Requires lots of attention at all times. Elite first step allows him to win with speed and set up a dangerous spin move, among other moves. Complete edge rusher who is among the game’s very best. Very rarely drops into coverage; has only dropped six times in 311 total snaps, allowing him to do what he does best –– rush the passer. Is prone to racking up offsides penalties; had four last season and has three so far this season. Plays his tail off and is adept and stripping the ball from quarterbacks. Team captain.
No. 25, CB Chris Harris, Jr., 28 years old, 5-10, 199, sixth season
Ranked No. 63 on the NFL’s top-100 list for 2017. Recorded 63 tackles, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions in 2016. Is on pace to record 53 tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions. Smooth, fluid athlete who can run with most receivers and is adept in man or zone coverage. Occasionally lines up in the slot. Terrific eyes; plays the game with anticipation and doesn’t get fooled often. Combines that with excellent feet and solid ball skills. Good, but not great, press corner due to overall lack of length. Competitive tackler who is willing to step up and do the job. Is also used as a blitzer at times. Very competitive, feisty and talkative. Complete corner who could start anywhere.
No. 21, CB Aqib Talib, 31 years old, 6-1, 205, 10th season
Ranked No. 37 on the NFL’s top-100 list for 2017. Recorded 43 tackles, 12 pass deflections and three interceptions in 2016. Is on pace to record 27 tackles, 13 pass deflections and three interceptions. Long, rangy, outside corner with excellent press man ability. Has good, but not great, long speed but nonetheless matches up well against big and small receivers alike. Good leaper who can win jump balls. Nasty and competitive; plays with swagger. Irritant who loves to talk trash and get in receivers’ heads. Plays the game with his eyes; is adept at jumping underneath routes and taking it the distance. Very good run defender and complete cornerback, just like his buddy Chris Harris. Team captain.
Projected Chiefs two-deep depth chart
KEY: Bold=Player to Watch, C=Captain, PB=2016 Pro Bowl, AP=2016 All-Pro, Q=Questionable
QB
No., Name, Ht., Wt., Years
11 Alex Smith (C, PB), 6-4, 220, 13 | 15 Patrick Mahomes, 6-3, 230, R
RB
27 Kareem Hunt, 5-11, 208, R | 35 Charcandrick West, 5-10, 205, 4
FB
42 Anthony Sherman, 5-10, 242, 7
X-WR
14 Demarcus Robinson, 6-1, 203, 2 | 80 Jehu Chesson, 6-3, 203, R
Z-WR
10 Tyreek Hill (C, PB), 5-10, 185, 2 | 80 Jehu Chesson, 6-3, 203, R
Y-WR
12 Albert Wilson, 5-9, 200, 4 | 13 De’Anthony Thomas, 5-9, 176, 4
TE
87 Travis Kelce (C, PB, AP), 6-5, 260, 5 | 84 Demetrius Harris, 6-7, 230, 4
LT
72 Eric Fisher, 6-7, 315, 5 | 75 Cameron Erving, 6-5, 313, 3
LG
70 Bryan Witzmann, 6-7, 320, 3 | 79 Parker Ehinger, 6-6, 310, 2
C
61 Mitch Morse, 6-6, 305, 3 | 73 Zach Fulton, 6-5, 316, 4
RG
76 Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (Q, knee), 6-5, 321, 4 | 73 Zach Fulton, 6-5, 316, 4
RT
71 Mitchell Schwartz (AP), 6-5, 320, 6 | 75 Cameron Erving, 6-5, 313, 3
DEFENSE
LDE
95 Chris Jones, 6-6, 310, 2 | 99 Rakeem Nunez-Roches, 6-2, 307, 3
NT
96 Bennie Logan, 6-2, 315, 5 | 98 Roy Miller III, 6-2, 318, 8
RDE
97 Allen Bailey, 6-3, 288, 7 | 94 Jarvis Jenkins, 6-4, 300, 7
LOLB
50 Justin Houston (Q, knee) (C), 6-3, 258, 7 | 51 Frank Zombo, 6-3, 254, 8
WILB
56 Derrick Johnson, 6-3, 242, 13 | 57 Kevin Pierre-Louis, 6-0, 230, 4
MILB
59 Reggie Ragland, 6-1, 252, 2 | 57 Kevin Pierre-Louis, 6-0, 230, 4
ROLB
55 Dee Ford, 5-2, 252, 4 | 92 Tanoh Kpassagnon, 6-7, 280, R
LCB
22 Marcus Peters (PB, AP), 6-0, 197, 3 | 23 Phillip Gaines, 6-0, 193, 4
FS
38 Ron Parker, 6-0, 206, 7 | 21 Eric Murray, 5-11, 199, 2
SS
49 Daniel Sorensen, 6-2, 208, 4 | 30 Steven Terrell, 5-10, 197, 5
NCB
23 Phillip Gaines, 6-0, 193, 4 | 20 Steven Nelson, 5-11, 194, 3
RCB
39 Terrance Mitchell, 5-11, 190, 4 | 25 Kenneth Acker, 6-0, 195, 4
Projected Broncos two-deep depth chart
KEY: Bold=Player to Watch, C=Captain, PB=2016 Pro Bowl, AP=2016 All-Pro, Q=Questionable, *=See “additional notes” section below for more info on player
OFFENSE
QB
No., Name, Ht., Wt., Years
13 Trevor Siemian (C), 6-3, 220, 3 | 12 Paxton Lynch, 6-7, 244, 2,
RB
*22 C.J. Anderson, 5-8, 224, 5 | *28 Jamaal Charles, 5-11, 199, 10
WR
**88 Demaryius Thomas (C, PB), 6-3, 229, 8** | 14 Cody Latimer, 6-2, 215, 4
WR
10 Emmanuel Sanders (Q, ankle)(PB), 5-11, 180, 8 | 87 Jordan Taylor, 6-5, 210, 2
WR
16 Bennie Fowler III, 6-1, 212, 3 | 84 Isaiah McKenzie, 5-7, 173, R
TE
82 Jeff Heuerman, 6-5, 255, 3 | 83 A.J. Derby, 6-5, 255, 3
LT
72 Garett Bolles, 6-5, 300, R | 73 Allen Barbre, 6-4, 310, 10
LG
76 Max Garcia, 6-4, 309, 3 | 73 Allen Barbre, 6-4, 310, 10
C
61 Matt Paradis, 6-3, 300, 3 | 60 Connor McGovern, 6-4, 306, 2
RG
65 Ron Leary, 6-3, 320, 5 | 60 Connor McGovern, 6-4, 306, 2
RT
75 Menelik Watson, 6-5, 315, 5 | 73 Allen Barbre, 6-4, 310, 10
DEFENSE
DE
95 Derek Wolfe (Q, hand/foot), 6-5, 285, 6 | 96 Shelby Harris, 6-2, 290, 3
NT
*94 Domata Peko, Sr., 6-3, 325, 12
DE
99 Adam Gotsis, 6-4, 287, 2 | 92 Zach Kerr, 6-2, 334, 4
SLB
48 Shaq Barrett, 6-2, 250, 4 | 91 Kasim Edebali, 6-2, 253, 4
ILB
54 Brandon Marshall, 6-1, 250, 6 | 41 Jerrol Garcia-Williams, 6-2, 235, R
ILB
51 Todd Davis (Q, ankle), 6-1, 230, 4 | 50 Zaire Anderson, 5-11, 220, 2
WLB
**58 Von Miller (C, PB, AP), 6-3, 250, 7** | 57 DeMarcus Walker, 6-4, 280, R
CB
**21 Aqib Talib (C, PB, AP), 6-1, 205, 10** | 29 Bradley Roby, 5-11, 194, R
SS
31 Justin Simmons, 6-2, 202, 2 | 20 Jamal Carter, 6-1, 218, R
FS
26 Darian Stewart (PB), 6-2, 202, 2 | 34 Will Parks, 6-1, 194, 2
NCB
29 Bradley Roby, 5-11, 194, R
CB
**25 Chris Harris, Jr. (PB, AP), 5-10, 199, 6** | 27 Brendan Langley, 6-0, 199, R
SPECIAL TEAMS
K
8 Brandon McManus (C), 6-3, 201, 4
P
9 Riley Dixon, 6-4, 221, 2
KR
14 Cody Latimer, 6-2, 215, 4
PR
84 Isaiah McKenzie, 5-7, 173, R
LS
42 Casey Kreiter, 6-1, 250, 2
Additional game notes
▪ Running back C.J. Anderson only needs 9 rushing yards to become just the fourth player in team history to record 400 yards in four consecutive seasons. Good runner with solid pass-protection skills.
▪ Running back Jamaal Charles only needs 44 yards from scrimmage to become the 10th active player to reach the 10,000-yard mark. Charles, of course, is a future Chiefs ring of honor member who enjoyed many elite years in Kansas City.
▪ Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett is a solid run defender who is adept at setting the edge. The Broncos also like to drop him into coverage much more than Miller.
▪ Outside linebacker Von Miller needs a sack to tie the second-longest sack streak of his career (six games).
▪ Nose tackle Domata Peko, Sr., can extend his starting streak to 119 games, the longest active streak of any defensive lineman.
▪ Cornerback Aqib Talib will tie Darren Sharper and Charles Woodson for the second-most career interceptions for touchdown with his next one.
▪ The Broncos have won nine games for six straight seasons.
Prediction: Chiefs 17-13
My guess is the Chiefs ––the losers of two straight –– are too good to see it stretch to three. The Broncos were shut out by the Chargers last week, and while the defense is still very good, it’s possible they could be just the thing the Chiefs’ suddenly-struggling defense needs to get back on track. As long as the Chiefs don’t give the game away via turnovers, I expect the home team to win a close, low-scoring affair.
