Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) caught the game-tying touchdown on the final untimed play of the fourth quarter, curling under the defense of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell. The Raiders won, 31-30.
Podcast: Listen to the A-Team break down the Chiefs’ loss to Oakland

By Terez A. Paylor

October 20, 2017 7:33 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to Oakland 31-30 on Thursday Night Football, and after the game, The Star’s Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) and Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) convened in the press box at the Oakland Coliseum to discuss the Chiefs’ defensive issues, the ways the officiating impacted the game and much more. They also answered readers’ questions.

Chiefs-Raiders postgame wrapup

