Chiefs report card: Pass defense fails Chiefs in loss to Raiders

2:21 Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory Pause

2:56 Alex Smith: 'It's a great rivalry, but not if you’re on the other end'

0:37 Derrick Johnson: 'It's how you respond'

2:04 Five of the reasons the Chiefs and the Raiders hate each other

2:32 Olympian John Carlos, who raised his fist in '68, talks to KC students

1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

2:24 Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me'

1:59 Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful