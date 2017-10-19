Chiefs report card: Pass defense fails Chiefs in loss to Raiders

The key plays, stats and grades from the KC Chiefs’ 31-30 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night at the Oakland Coliseum.
The recap
Player of the game: Raiders quarterback Derek Carr paced an efficient Oakland passing attack, completing 29 of 52 passes for 417 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Reason to hope: The Chiefs’ offense responded after a brutal showing on Sunday against the Steelers. They resembled the efficient unit that terrorized the NFL over the season’s first month.
Reason to mope: The Chiefs’ pass defense allowed the Raiders –– who have struggled to throw the ball for the last month –– to go nuts. Because of that, the Chiefs’ 11-game AFC West winning streak came to an end.
Looking ahead: The Chiefs will get some much-needed time off now. Their next game is at home, on “Monday Night Football,” against the Denver Broncos, 3-2, on Oct. 30. The Chiefs have won their last three games against the Broncos.
Report card
C
Rushing offense: The Chiefs came out running the ball, as coach Andy Reid called lots of heavy sets in an attempt to set the tone. Running back Kareem Hunt finished with 87 yards in 18 carries, and the Chiefs had 94 yards in 23 carries –– an average of 4 yards per rush.
B
Passing offense: Alex Smith generally did a nice job running the show on offense, often taking what the defense gave him and firing up some deep-ball shots when available. His long-range connections with Demarcus Robinson (33 yards) and Tyreek Hill (64 yards) were things of beauty. He also connected with Albert Wilson on a 63-yard touchdown throw off a tipped ball. Smith did a nice job scrambling away from pressure. He was sacked once and finished 25 of 36 for 342 yards and three touchdowns, but the Chiefs couldn’t put the game away late.
C
Rushing defense: The Raiders didn’t gash the Chiefs like the Steelers did a week ago. but they did get consistent yardage when they needed it. Oakland rushed 21 times for 88 yards, an average of 4.2 yards per carry. They also notched one touchdown on the ground.
F
Passing defense: Yuck. The Chiefs surrendered three touchdown passes to the Raiders, who used a lot of shotgun and short passes to rack up yardage after a brutal month of passing ineptitude. Amari Cooper had a terrific day, catching 11 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs didn’t sack Carr once. They also surrendered the game-winning touchdown late.
A
Special teams: Kicker Harrison Butker made all three of his field-goal attempts. The Chiefs also blocked a field goal, courtesy of Eric Murray, and forced another miss by Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio.
D
Coaching: The Chiefs’ play calling was a bit lacking on the offensive side of the ball in their 19-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid made sure that was not the case Thursday. The play calling was varied, and there were lots of different personnel groups and formations. Defensively, the Chiefs struggled to hold the Raiders’ offense down, and it ended up being their downfall. Surrendering this kind of passing night against a struggling offense is unacceptable.
