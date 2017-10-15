Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris looked like he might have hauled in a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter despite pressure from the Steelers’ Sean Davis and Tyler Matakevich (right), but the pass was ruled incomplete.
Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris looked like he might have hauled in a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter despite pressure from the Steelers’ Sean Davis and Tyler Matakevich (right), but the pass was ruled incomplete. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris looked like he might have hauled in a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter despite pressure from the Steelers’ Sean Davis and Tyler Matakevich (right), but the pass was ruled incomplete. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

Ask Terez: Why Andy Reid went for it on fourth down, and more

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

October 15, 2017 9:00 PM

Following the KC Chiefs’ 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, KC Star beat writer Terez A. Paylor answered Twitter questions about why coach Andy Reid went for it on fourth down, didn’t challenge Demetrius Harris’ incompletion, ways to improve the run defense and more.

The media asked Reid about this after the game. Reid said he saw a replay of the catch and made a judgment call.

“I didn’t think he had it,” Reid said. “He didn’t have complete control of it.”

More Videos

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:27

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

Pause
How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you 2:43

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 3:02

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 0:49

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor 2:29

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more 16:32

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 1:59

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Chiefs Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams dont go undefeated very often 2:33

Chiefs Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams dont go undefeated very often

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 2:13

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

  • Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

    Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris thought he had a catch in the end zone that was ruled incomplete in Steelers' 19-13 victory.

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris thought he had a catch in the end zone that was ruled incomplete in Steelers' 19-13 victory.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Reid was also asked about this after the game. Here’s what he said:

“There was almost 13 minutes left to go and we hadn’t been down and hadn’t done much throughout the afternoon,” Reid said. “We had an opportunity to get down there and potentially score and we felt like we had a couple plays that we felt real good about and we called on them. That didn’t work out, so hindsight ends up being that you wish you would’ve kicked it. But at the time, I felt pretty strong that we would complete it.”

Reid has a point. I, personally, despise short field goals, because I think they end up coming back to bite you more often than not, and players love when their coach shows confidence in them. It didn’t work out though, so bash away. That’s why Reid gets paid millions every season, to make that call and take the heat if it doesn’t work.

More Videos

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:27

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

Pause
How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you 2:43

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 3:02

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 0:49

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor 2:29

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more 16:32

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 1:59

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Chiefs Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams dont go undefeated very often 2:33

Chiefs Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams dont go undefeated very often

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 2:13

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

  • Chiefs Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams dont go undefeated very often

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after the team’s 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams dont go undefeated very often

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after the team’s 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

The Chiefs’ gap discipline and physicality didn’t match the Steelers’ up front –– period. The Steelers used lots of zone and power concepts with pulling linemen that the Chiefs failed to defend correctly. Linemen and linebackers failed to get off blocks, and when they actually did line up Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell for a hit, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Pro Bowler often shimmied or stiff-armed or ran over them.

Here’s more bad news, guys –– typically, improving gap discipline and physicality takes reps, and since teams are no longer allowed to hit in practice the way they used to, it’s certainly no guarantee this issue will be addressed before 2018. The coaches can try adding an additional defender to the box –– and boy, Eric Berry sure was good at playing the run in that role –– but all that does is create more space for quarterbacks to throw in today’s pass-happy NFL, which is hardly ideal. Guys, to stop the run in today’s NFL, defenders simply have to shed blocks and make plays in “even” boxes (i.e. seven blockers vs. seven defenders near the line of scrimmage, for example). Too often this season, the Chiefs have failed to do that, and I don’t think there’s a quick fix.

Not necessarily. These guys have the Chiefs’ number –– they’ve lost to the Steelers the last three times they’ve faced them –– but all runs like that eventually come to an end. Remember when the Broncos used to own the Chiefs? Right. The Chiefs flipped that rivalry on its head. I think it would be interesting to see these squads meet again in the playoffs, especially if the Chiefs are a little healthier. Don’t give up the faith, guys. You’re rooting for a 5-1 football team. That’s a hard record to obtain. Chill.

There are two primary areas of concern after this game –– the run defense and injuries. I covered the run defense issues a few questions ago, and the injuries are a big, big problem. Reid didn’t want to make any excuses when asked about it –– “There have been a few (injuries) but the next guys step up and they do a good job,” he said –– but the Chiefs played this game without starters like Mitch Morse, Chris Conley, Eric Berry, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Albert Wilson, while others like Tyreek Hill, Justin Houston, Dee Ford and Travis Kelce all played hurt.

Throw in the concussions suffered by Hill and running back Charcandrick West, and the Chiefs’ depth will be seriously tested for the foreseeable future, especially since they’ll only come out of their showdown against Oakland on Thursday –– which will be played on three days rest –– even more beat up than before.

More Videos

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:27

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

Pause
How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you 2:43

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 3:02

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 0:49

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor 2:29

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more 16:32

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 1:59

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Chiefs Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams dont go undefeated very often 2:33

Chiefs Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams dont go undefeated very often

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 2:13

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

  • Chiefs' Alex Smith says Chiefs couldn't get anything going early

    Kansas City Chiefs Alex Smith on the team’s 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs' Alex Smith says Chiefs couldn't get anything going early

Kansas City Chiefs Alex Smith on the team’s 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

John Sleezer The Kansas City Chiefs

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:27

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

Pause
How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you 2:43

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 3:02

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 0:49

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor 2:29

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more 16:32

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 1:59

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Chiefs Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams dont go undefeated very often 2:33

Chiefs Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams dont go undefeated very often

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 2:13

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

  • Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: "What a way to start. Monday night football."

    Kansas City Chiefs first-year kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning 43-yard field goal, his third of the night, with 4 seconds remaining in Monday's victory over the Redskins at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: "What a way to start. Monday night football."

View More Video