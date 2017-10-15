Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines can’t catch Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown on this fourth-quarter touchdown ... a play that included the ball deflecting off Gaines’ facemask.
Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines can’t catch Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown on this fourth-quarter touchdown ... a play that included the ball deflecting off Gaines’ facemask. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines can’t catch Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown on this fourth-quarter touchdown ... a play that included the ball deflecting off Gaines’ facemask. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

Chiefs report card: Rush offense, rush defense fail Chiefs in loss to Steelers

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

October 15, 2017 8:06 PM

The key plays, stats and grades from the Kansas City Chiefs’ 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

The recap

Player of the game: Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell continues to torture the Chiefs. He racked up 179 yards on 32 carries, topping his 170-yard performance in the January playoff game in Kansas City.

Reason to hope: The Chiefs, at 5-1, are still one of the NFL’s best teams. And while they played their poorest game of the season, they still had a chance to win late in the contest.

Reason to mope: This is a beat-up football team getting ready to play a rivalry game on three days rest.

Looking ahead: The Chiefs will head to O.co Coliseum for a Thursday night showdown against the Raiders. The Raiders, 2-4, are coming off a 17-16 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs have won five straight vs. the Raiders.

Report card

F

Rushing offense: The Chiefs’ rushing attack was terrible. The Steelers corralled the NFL’s leading rusher, Kareem Hunt, holding him to 21 yards on nine carries. The Chiefs, as a team rushed 15 times for 28 yards. And while it’s true they were down two starting linemen –– Mitch Morse and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif –– the offensive output on the ground was terrible. Period.

C

Passing offense: The offense surrendered two points with an errant snap by Zach Fulton, and gained 6 measly yards and one first down in the first half. Smith had just 23 passing yards at the break but rallied to post a decent statistical effort, completing 19 of 34 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. But he was sacked three times, and a last-ditch attempt to score late in the fourth quarter fell flat.

F

Rushing defense: No excuses here. The Steelers, once again, completely dominated the Chiefs in the box as defenders failed to defeat blocks or tackle consistently. Meanwhile, Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell dodged, darted and powered for 179 yards on 32 carries behind an offensive line that imposed its will. Yikes.

C

Passing defense: Ben Roethlisberger bounced back following a miserable five-interception performance, completing 17 of 25 passes for 252 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was only sacked once, however, andd his 51-yard strike to Antonio Brown –– which bounced off Phillip Gaines’ facemask –– helped put the Chiefs away. Bonus points here for Marcus Peters’ second interception of the season.

More Videos

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 3:02

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

Pause
Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor 2:29

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year 1:33

Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more 16:32

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

Chiefs' Justin Houston: 'We still have work to do' 0:27

Chiefs' Justin Houston: "We still have work to do"

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:27

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

  • Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

    Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters on the team's 19-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters on the team's 19-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

A

Special teams: The Chiefs recovered a bobbled kickoff by the Steelers, leading to an early field goal. Akeem Hunt downed a punt at the Steelers’ 1-yard line, one of three that punter Dustin Colquitt placed inside the 20. Kicker Harrison Butker finished with two field goals, while Tyreek Hill’s 32-yard punt return put the Chiefs in position to potentially notch the game-winning score. All things said, Dave Toub’s units actually had a nice day.

D

Coaching: The Chiefs came out flat, largely because the offense could only muster 6 yards in the first half. Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ inability to corral Le’Veon Bell again was embarrassing. Many will also question Andy Reid’s failed fourth-down attempt deep in Steelers territory in the fourth quarter, or his decision not to challenge Demetrius Harris’ failed reception on the throw. Still, the coaching staff made some late adjustments to put the Chiefs in position to win and save them from a harsher grade. Pittsburgh is a good team, and this wasn’t a horrific blowout, which is the standard criterion for an ‘F’ grade.

More Videos

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 3:02

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

Pause
Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor 2:29

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year 1:33

Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more 16:32

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

Chiefs' Justin Houston: 'We still have work to do' 0:27

Chiefs' Justin Houston: "We still have work to do"

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:27

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

  • Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

    Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris thought he had a catch in the end zone that was ruled incomplete in Steelers' 19-13 victory.

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris thought he had a catch in the end zone that was ruled incomplete in Steelers' 19-13 victory.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 3:02

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

Pause
Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor 2:29

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year 1:33

Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more 16:32

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

Chiefs' Justin Houston: 'We still have work to do' 0:27

Chiefs' Justin Houston: "We still have work to do"

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:27

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

  • Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: "What a way to start. Monday night football."

    Kansas City Chiefs first-year kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning 43-yard field goal, his third of the night, with 4 seconds remaining in Monday's victory over the Redskins at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: "What a way to start. Monday night football."

View More Video