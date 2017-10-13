Here’s why the Chiefs seemingly lost $8 million in cap space this week

Fans started getting curious earlier this week when it became known that the Chiefs appeared to lose approximately $8 million in cap space out of nowhere, according to the NFL Players Association’s public cap report.
Was it a trade? A big free-agent signing? A contract extension?
Nope. None of those things.
Turns out the NFLPA’s report was only recently updated from offseason accounting — which is calculated using the salaries of the top 51 players on a team’s roster — to in-season accounting, which includes players on injured reserve, practice squads and held money starting in Week 1.
In other words, the page just recently got updated to reflect the amount of cap space the Chiefs have been working with all along.
Sorry guys.
(By the way, thanks to Jason Fitzgerald at OverTheCap.com for helping me put this puzzle together. This whole time he’s had the Chiefs at about $4.2 million in cap space, which is obviously closer to the real figure of $3.5 million than the NFLPA’s old figure of approximately $11 million.)
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
Comments