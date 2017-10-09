Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) jarred the football loose from Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman (27) in the second quarter Sunday.
The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Podcast: Listen to the A-Team break down the Chiefs’ win over Houston

By Terez A. Paylor

October 09, 2017 11:02 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs beat Houston 42-34 on Sunday Night Football, and after the game, The Star’s Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) and Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) convened in the press box at NRG Stadium to dissect if Alex Smith an MVP candidate, how they wll replace Chris Conley and what's going on with the defensive struggles? They'll discuss all that, plus answer your reader questions.

Listen to it here. Watch the postgame recording here. And listen to previous podcasts here.

