More Videos

Never been to NRG Stadium in Houston? Take a video tour of the facility 2:12

Never been to NRG Stadium in Houston? Take a video tour of the facility

Pause
Sights and sounds before the Chiefs take on the Texans 0:15

Sights and sounds before the Chiefs take on the Texans

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith address Marcus Peters' outburst 2:09

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith address Marcus Peters' outburst

Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans 2:20

Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans

Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson addresses accusation of racial slur from fans 2:32

Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson addresses accusation of racial slur from fans

Terez Paylor previews Chiefs-Texans in 2 minutes 2:10

Terez Paylor previews Chiefs-Texans in 2 minutes

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations' 2:49

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Alex Smith and 'the kicker' 0:48

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Alex Smith and "the kicker"

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

  • Watch the Chiefs leave the field victorious in Houston

    The Chiefs enter locker room after victory over Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football

The Chiefs enter locker room after victory over Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football bkerkhoff@kcstar.com
The Chiefs enter locker room after victory over Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football bkerkhoff@kcstar.com
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

Chiefs report card: Alex Smith, special teams pace win over Texans

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

October 09, 2017 12:06 AM

HOUSTON

The key plays, stats and grades from the Kansas City Chiefs’ 42-34 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday night at NRG Stadium.

The recap

Player of the game: Quarterback Alex Smith continues his MVP candidacy, completing 29 of 37 passes for 324 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Reason to hope: The Chiefs have so many ways to beat you. Tyreek Hill put the nail in the Texans’ coffin with his 82-yard punt-return touchdown, but the Smith-guided offense was once again super-efficient.

Reason to mope: Star tight end Travis Kelce missed the entire second half while being evaluated for a concussion, and the offense obviously loses some of its dynamism when he’s not on the field. Chris Conley’s likely Achilles injury also put a damper on the victory.

More Videos

Never been to NRG Stadium in Houston? Take a video tour of the facility 2:12

Never been to NRG Stadium in Houston? Take a video tour of the facility

Pause
Sights and sounds before the Chiefs take on the Texans 0:15

Sights and sounds before the Chiefs take on the Texans

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith address Marcus Peters' outburst 2:09

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith address Marcus Peters' outburst

Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans 2:20

Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans

Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson addresses accusation of racial slur from fans 2:32

Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson addresses accusation of racial slur from fans

Terez Paylor previews Chiefs-Texans in 2 minutes 2:10

Terez Paylor previews Chiefs-Texans in 2 minutes

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations' 2:49

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Alex Smith and 'the kicker' 0:48

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Alex Smith and "the kicker"

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

  • Derrick Johnson comments on Chiefs recent injuries

    Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson addresses the team's injuries.

Derrick Johnson comments on Chiefs recent injuries

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson addresses the team's injuries.

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

Looking ahead: The Chiefs, 5-0, will head back to Arrowhead Stadium to play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. The Steelers, 3-2, are coming off a 30-9 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars but remain dangerous; this is the team that came into Kansas City in January and ended the Chiefs’ season with an 18-16 victory.

Report card

C

Rushing offense: Kareem Hunt tallied another 100-yard day, rushing for 107 yards, but it took him 29 carries to do so –– an average of 3.7 yards per carry. The Texans’ run defense was largely solid.

A

Passing offense: Smith was outstanding, and he got everybody involved, completing passes to 10 different Chiefs –– an astounding number. Kelce paced the group, catching eight passes for 98 yards before he left the game.

D

Rushing defense: The Chiefs had a hard time stopping the Texans’ hard-charging ground game. Lamar Miller, D’Onta Foreman, Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller combined to rush 23 times for 144 yards –– a way-too-high-average of 6.3 yards per carry.

D

Passing defense: Watson had a nice statistical day, completing 16 of 31 passes for 261 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. The pass defense was a major reason the Chiefs yielded 32 points. The only reason they didn’t get an “F” is because they won. Not good enough.

A

Special teams: Really strong night for Dave Toub’s units. Rookie kicker Harrison Butker was outstanding, nailing all five of his field goal attempts, while Hill’s 82-yard punt return in the fourth quarter finished off the Texans.

C

Coaching: Another strong performance by the Chiefs’ offense, and while the defense buckled under Watson’s creativity, the special teams did enough to make up for it. Still, the defense had its worse performance of the season and this grade reflects that.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: "What a way to start. Monday night football."

View More Video