WHOOP! Recap of Chiefs’ 42-34 win over Houston, ‘NFL Primetime’ style

As always, let’s set the mood with some music ...
The venue for Sunday Night Football was NRG Stadium, home of the Texans.
The Chiefs, entering the game at 4-0, were trying to remain the only undefeated team in professional football. Tyreek Hill is ready to play in primetime.
Tyreek Hill is ready. pic.twitter.com/NrOOPDPQoA— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) October 9, 2017
The Houston Texans, entering at 2-2, were trying to remove the Chiefs from the ranks of the unbeaten. Texans great Andre Johnson is in the house.
sighting.@johnson80 #WeAreTexans— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 9, 2017
: texans pic.twitter.com/JXIjDA8USv
The Texans have struggled to defend Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the past. After an early Chiefs field goal made it 3-0, it became clear this might be another one of those nights.
Another game, another @tkelce hurdle. pic.twitter.com/EcbmTrIhVt— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 9, 2017
The Chiefs added another field goal to make it 6-0, but they weren’t done yet. In the second quarter, Alex Smith –– who was dealing –– led another scoring drive, this one leading to a Charcandrick West touchdown.
CHARC ATTACK pic.twitter.com/BHpvr2VVcf— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 9, 2017
After another Chiefs field goal, Kansas City led 16-0 late in the second quarter. The Texans, who lost star pass rushers J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus to injury early in the game, finally bounced back. Their rookie quarterback, Deshaun Watson, led a scoring drive before the break. Great touchdown throw to star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to cut the deficit to 16-7.
Deshaun. DeAndre. Six.#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/sd3JnKvu9H— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 9, 2017
But the Chiefs weren’t done yet. With a little less than two minutes left in the half, Smith led another touchdown drive, again capped by West, who –– WHOOP! – dipsy-dooed around a defender for a score to put the Chiefs ahead 23-7 at the break.
CHARCNADO❗️ pic.twitter.com/slRwT3ALp6— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 9, 2017
The Texans didn’t quit, however. Watson put together a scoring drive late in the third quarter, which culminated in a short touchdown throw to Will Fuller V.
Fourth down. Touchdown.@Will_Fuller7 #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/oy2RUQWGcv— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 9, 2017
The two-point conversion failed, and the Chiefs still led 23-13. They wanted more to, and would get it after this gorgeous deep ball from Smith to Tyreek Hill.
Update: He's still faster than ya.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 9, 2017
Smith ➡️ Hill for a 38-yard gain. pic.twitter.com/a4aX2DiRfK
Another Butker field goal – his fourth of the day – gave the Chiefs a comfortable 26-13 lead early in the fourth. But Watson, the terrific young quarterback, had an answer.
Wow, @Will_Fuller7!— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 9, 2017
Fourth TD in two games. pic.twitter.com/OWYssIvwWr
The Chiefs only led 26-20 with 12 minutes left, and they needed an answer. Their MVP candidate, Smith, did the job, guiding a scoring drive culminating in coach Andy Reid’s favorite play.
And DAT’s how you do it. pic.twitter.com/bcb579PIvj— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 9, 2017
And a few minutes later, Ty Hill finished the job.
TYREEEEEEEK!— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 9, 2017
The Flash also wears red and gold. @justiceleaguewb pic.twitter.com/Tw40JQyev9
The Texans added a few scores after that, but the deficit was too great, and that was all she wrote.
Chiefs 42, Texans 34
▪ Quarterback Alex Smith completed 29 of 37 passes for 324 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
▪ Running back Kareem Hunt rushed 29 times for 107 yards.
▪ Tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 98 yards.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
