Chiefs-Texans scouting report, key players to watch, and a prediction

Terez Paylor previews Chiefs-Texans in 2 minutes KC Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzes the Chiefs' Week 5 matchup in Houston against the Texans, with four keys to a KC win and his prediction. KC Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzes the Chiefs' Week 5 matchup in Houston against the Texans, with four keys to a KC win and his prediction. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

