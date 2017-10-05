‘Exact reason why guys are kneeling’ — player says Chiefs fans called him n-word

Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. said he was called the n-word by fans multiple times during the Chiefs’ 29-20 win on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Pryor was caught on video making an obscene gesture to a fan after the game and had to be restrained walking through the tunnel.
On Wednesday, Pryor took to Instagram to defend himself, saying fans had provoked him the entire game with inflammatory language.
“Being called a (n-word) several times to the point where an NFL employee had to step to me and stand by me the whole game from 2nd quarter on is the exact reason why guys are kneeling during anthem. I choose not to kneel because as a team we decided to be the one and stand ... but as I walked in tunnel hearing someone call me a (n-word) and say F you to me ... me flicking the person off is more deserving. I do apologize to my teammates and the organization. But at some point you keep calling us The N word ... we going to start acting up.”
