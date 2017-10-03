More Videos

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith answered questions following the team's 29-20 win over Washington on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith answered questions following the team's 29-20 win over Washington on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Recap of the Chiefs’ win over Washington, “NFL Primetime” style

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

October 03, 2017 1:22 PM

Last week’s NFL Primetime-style recap of the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers went over well, so let’s do it again:

The venue for Monday Night Football was Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs, epic barbecue and arguably the best tailgating scene in football.

The Chiefs, entering the game at 3-0, trying to remain the only undefeated team in professional football. Star catcher Salvador Perez from the neighboring Royals decided to drop in to see it.

Washington, entering at 2-1, trying to remove the Chiefs from the ranks of the undefeated.

Washington came out firing. First drive, quarterback Kirk Cousins goes up top to Terrelle Pryor Sr., who catches a touchdown over Marcus Peters that gives Washington a 7-0 lead.

Travis Kelce had one catch against Los Angeles last week. That wouldn’t be the case on this night, as the Chiefs went to Kelce early and often. This play, on third-and-14, didn’t lead to points but helped set the tone.

After Washington added a field goal, the Chiefs went into the second quarter trailing by 10. But not for long. Middle of the second quarter, Chiefs finally get on the board. Alex Smith to Kelce for a touchdown that makes it 10-7, Washington.

And as we know, Kelce likes to dance.

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Right before halftime, Smith leads another potential scoring drive. Look at him go.

The run set up rookie kicker Harrison Butker’s first career field-goal attempt, which … GAH … missed. But keep that in mind for later.

Third quarter, the Chiefs keep fighting. Smith directs another scoring drive and fakes out everybody for a touchdown that puts the Chiefs ahead 14-10.

But Washington would battle back. Quickly. Watch quarterback Kirk Cousins find Vernon Davis who could … go … all … the … GAH.

Still, a touchdown pass to Ryan Grant on Marcus Peters put Washington out front 17-14.

Each team swapped field goals from there, with Washington eventually knotting the score at 20-20 with under a minute left to go. But the 47 seconds left on the clock was too much for these Chiefs, as Smith — the highest-rated passer in the NFL — connects with Albert Wilson for a big gain that puts the Chiefs in striking range.

A play later, Smith connects with Chris Conley, which sets up a 43-yard field goal attempt by Butker.

The field goal gives the Chiefs a 23-20 lead and left Washington with one last chance to tie. With four seconds left on the clock, it tries some trickery. WHOOP! WHOOP! WHOOP!

Chiefs 29, Washington 20

▪ Quarterback Alex Smith again fared well under pressure, shrugging off four sacks to complete 27 of 37 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. He’s played five straight regular-season games with a 100-plus passer rating, a career-long streak.

▪ Running back Kareem Hunt finished 101 yards on 21 carries, marking the third time this season’s he’s tallied over 100 rushing yards. The club record for most 100-yard performances in a single season by a rookie running back is five, by Joe Delaney in 1981.

▪ Tight end Travis Kelce got back in the mix, catching seven passes for 11 yards and a touchdown.

▪ The Chiefs improve to 4-0 for only the fourth time in franchise history. They will now take to the road for the first of a brutal three-game slate against 2016 playoff teams. The Chiefs will face Houston on Sunday night at NRG Stadium, then host Pittsburgh on Oct. 15 and take to the road again to face Oakland on Thursday night, Oct. 19.

▪ Washington, meanwhile, drops to 2-2. Andy Reid is 2-0 against his old NFC East rivals since joining the Chiefs in 2013. The Chiefs, by the way, improved to 9-1 all time against Washington.

▪ Want more about this game? Read my game story, game grades and postgame mailbag. Also check out the postgame podcast, featuring myself, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff as we break down the win.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

