Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrated his game-winning kick with 4 seconds left on October 2, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Podcast: Listen to the A-Team break down the Chiefs’ win over Washington

By Terez A. Paylor

October 03, 2017 11:14 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs beat Washington 29-20 on Monday Night Football, and after the game, The Star’s Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) and Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) convened in the press box at Arrowhead Stadium to dissect the Chiefs’ Super Bowl chances, potential hiccups and what’s going on with Marcus Peters. The guys talk about all that and provide even more analysis, plus answer your questions.

Listen to it here. And listen to previous podcasts here.

Here’s the iTunes link.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.

