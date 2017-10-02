The American flag was held over the field during the national anthem before last season’s playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.
ESPN reverses course, will broadcast national anthem before Monday’s Chiefs game

By Pete Grathoff

October 02, 2017 10:12 AM

In the wake of the tragic mass shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas, ESPN has decided to broadcast the national anthem before the Chiefs’ game Monday night against Washington.

The Sporting News reported that ESPN wouldn’t broadcast the anthem, but on Monday morning Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch tweeted:

“ESPN says following the tragic events in Las Vegas, they will now air the national anthem before MNF tonight followed w. moment of silence.”

According to The Sporting News, NBC and CBS showed the playing of the national anthem before games Sunday, but Fox only showed the anthem before the Dolphins-Saints contest in London, but not the games in the U.S.

