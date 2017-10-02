Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs’ Monday Night Football game vs. Washington

Chiefs Gameplan is back for the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup Washington. The Star’s Terez Paylor kicks off the pod with an interview with Mike Jones of The Washington Post, as the two dissect ways to attack Washington. Then the A-Team gets together to break down the Chiefs’ kicking situation, (jokingly) dissect Andy Reid’s style of conflict management and answer your reader questions. Music by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons.
Listen to it here. And listen to previous podcasts here.
Here’s the iTunes link.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
Comments