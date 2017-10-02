Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid
Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs’ Monday Night Football game vs. Washington

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

October 02, 2017 9:38 AM

Chiefs Gameplan is back for the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup Washington. The Star’s Terez Paylor kicks off the pod with an interview with Mike Jones of The Washington Post, as the two dissect ways to attack Washington. Then the A-Team gets together to break down the Chiefs’ kicking situation, (jokingly) dissect Andy Reid’s style of conflict management and answer your reader questions.​ Music by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons.

Listen to it here. And listen to previous podcasts here.

Here’s the iTunes link.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.

