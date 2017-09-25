Recap of the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers, “NFL Primetime” style

I don’t know about you guys, but I miss ESPN’s “NFL Primetime.”
It was one of those shows that helped me stay connected to the NFL at a young age, and while I know there are many more options for watching highlights now, none are as fulfilling as watching Chris Berman and Tom Jackson break down the day’s events to that awesome soundtrack.
So, I decided to bring this concept back this week as a way to recap the Chiefs’ latest game, a 24-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Make sure you read my gamer and report card and listen to our postgame podcast, too, but I thought this might be a fun throwback to days of old while also providing a service to those of you didn’t a chance to check out the game. I’ll do this in the future, depending on how popular it ends up being.
So without further ado, let’s set the mood with some music:
And … let’s do this.
The venue for this one was the StubHub Center, home of the LA Galaxy of MLS and the Chargers, at least for the next few years.
And the Chargers, 0-2, were desperate for a win. They hadn’t beaten the Chiefs in their last six tries. Former Charger Akbar Gbaja-Biamila fired the cannon to get this one started:
The Chargers might have missed the signal that the game started, however, as the Chiefs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, thanks to interceptions by Terrance Mitchell and Marcus “Pops” Peters that set up these two touchdowns:
But the Chargers would battle back, giving the ball to Melvin “Flash” Gordon III for a touchdown that cut the Chiefs’ lead to 14-7.
But Mitchell, who has been targeted an absurd amount this season, wasn’t done yet. His second interception of the day led to a field goal that pushed the Chiefs’ lead to 17-7 and gave him the first multi-interception game of his career.
After a Chargers field goal before the break, the defenses settled into a groove and locked the game down for the majority of the next two quarters. The score remained 17-10 until late in the fourth quarter, when the Chargers got the ball back with a chance to tie. But a big sack by Justin Houston on third down wiped out that opportunity.
Then, the Chiefs finally delivered the final dagger, courtesy of the NFL’s leading rusher –– rookie running back Kareem Hunt:
This run gave the Chiefs a 24-10 lead with 10 minutes left, which caused the Chargers fans to do this, via ace photographer David Eulitt (give the man a follow on Twitter, please):
Chiefs 24, Chargers 10
▪ Quarterback Alex Smith was sacked five times but completed 16 of 21 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
▪ Hunt posted another huge game, rushing 17 times for 172 yards and a touchdown. He is the first NFL player with touchdowns of 50 or more yards in his first three games.
▪ Mitchell had a huge game, recording team-highs with nine tackles, four passes defensed and two interceptions. He became the first Chief to intercept two passes in a game since Marcus Peters did it a year ago against the Jets.
▪ Speaking of Peters, his interception was his first of 2017. But he led the league in picks with 14 from 2015 to 2016.
▪ With the win, the Chiefs improved to 3-0. This marks the ninth time the Chiefs have opened with at least three consecutive wins. It is the first time the Chiefs are 3-0 since they won the first nine games of the 2013 season.
▪ The Chiefs now get an extra day’s rest for their next game, a Monday night showdown against Washington at Arrowhead Stadium.
▪ The Chargers, meanwhile, drop to 0-3. They’ll have to wait until Dec. 16 to get their next shot at snapping their seven-game losing streak to the Chiefs.
