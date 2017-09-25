Recap of the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers, “NFL Primetime” style

More Videos 3:30 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests Pause 2:00 Chiefs leave the field after 24-10 victory over Chargers 11:06 Chiefs-Chargers game preview, plus early-season standouts & surprises 0:45 Marcus Peters talks about teammates, matchup with Keenan Allen 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 0:45 American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 0:34 Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 3:09 Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials 1:47 Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid remarked on Sunday's victory in his postgame press conference as well as addressing kneeling protests by some of his players. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid remarked on Sunday's victory in his postgame press conference as well as addressing kneeling protests by some of his players. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

