Podcast: Listen to the A-Team break down the Chiefs’ 24-10 win over the Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the first three games of the season, with their latest being a 24-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
After the game, The Star’s Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) and Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) convened in the press box at the StubHub Center to dissect the win. Was Travis Kelce on a “secret” suspension? What were the players trying to accomplish with their anthem demonstration? How did Marcus “Pops” Peters fare against his nemesis, Keenan Allen? The guys talk about all that and more.
