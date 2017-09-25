Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) ran for a 69-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 24, 2017 at StubHub Center in Carson, California. Hunt finished with 172 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) ran for a 69-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 24, 2017 at StubHub Center in Carson, California. Hunt finished with 172 rushing yards on 17 carries. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) ran for a 69-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 24, 2017 at StubHub Center in Carson, California. Hunt finished with 172 rushing yards on 17 carries. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

Podcast: Listen to the A-Team break down the Chiefs’ 24-10 win over the Chargers

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

September 25, 2017 9:18 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the first three games of the season, with their latest being a 24-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

After the game, The Star’s Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) and Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) convened in the press box at the StubHub Center to dissect the win. Was Travis Kelce on a “secret” suspension? What were the players trying to accomplish with their anthem demonstration? How did Marcus “Pops” Peters fare against his nemesis, Keenan Allen? The guys talk about all that and more.

Listen to it here. And listen to previous podcasts here.

Here’s the iTunes link.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs-Chargers game preview, plus early-season standouts & surprises

Chiefs-Chargers game preview, plus early-season standouts & surprises 11:06

Chiefs-Chargers game preview, plus early-season standouts & surprises
Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career 1:26

Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career
Breaking down the numbers from Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt's record-setting NFL debut 0:41

Breaking down the numbers from Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt's record-setting NFL debut

View More Video