Chiefs-Chargers scouting report, key players to watch, and a prediction

Chiefs' keys to beating Chargers include keeping your cool, Peters and Kelce Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor has scouted the Chiefs' next opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, and in this video he provides four keys to a Chiefs victory, as well as a prediction for Sunday's showdown at the StubHub Center. Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor has scouted the Chiefs' next opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, and in this video he provides four keys to a Chiefs victory, as well as a prediction for Sunday's showdown at the StubHub Center. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

