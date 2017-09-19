Chiefs snap analysis: How Allen Bailey is assuming Dontari Poe’s mantel, and more

More Videos 1:35 Andy Reid on facing the Chargers and preparing for AFC West opponents Pause 1:26 Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career 0:45 American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 1:09 Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead 1:23 Chiefs' Smith on Kelce leaping TD: "I thought that was crazy" 2:01 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits' 1:15 After INT, Chris Jones says he's ready to play defensive back 0:43 Kareem Hunt: 'I'm a guy who likes to finish off runs' 1:11 Justin Houston: 'I feel good but got a lot of improvement to do' 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Andy Reid on facing the Chargers and preparing for AFC West opponents Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his team will face their first division opponent this Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers. He spoke about the preparation for AFC West opponents. The Raiders and Broncos are 2-0 and the Chargers, though 0-2, have lost by a combined five points. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his team will face their first division opponent this Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers. He spoke about the preparation for AFC West opponents. The Raiders and Broncos are 2-0 and the Chargers, though 0-2, have lost by a combined five points. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

