Ask Terez: What’s up with Travis Kelce, Mitch Morse and Eric Berry’s replacements?

More Videos 1:38 This Westport bar isn't afraid to cater to a diverse crowd Pause 2:01 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits' 1:23 Chiefs' Smith on Kelce leaping TD: "I thought that was crazy" 1:09 Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead 0:43 Kareem Hunt: 'I'm a guy who likes to finish off runs' 1:11 Justin Houston: 'I feel good but got a lot of improvement to do' 0:45 American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 1:26 Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career 1:15 After INT, Chris Jones says he's ready to play defensive back 2:36 Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead "Any other questions?" was the response from Travis Kelce when asked a second and third time about his taunting penalty. "Any other questions?" was the response from Travis Kelce when asked a second and third time about his taunting penalty. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

"Any other questions?" was the response from Travis Kelce when asked a second and third time about his taunting penalty. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star