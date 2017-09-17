Chiefs report card: Opportunistic run game, Justin Houston-fueled defense lead way

More Videos

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Pause
Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station 1:19

Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station

Stephen F. Austin is 'a team you don’t want to play' 1:04

Stephen F. Austin is 'a team you don’t want to play'

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

S.F. Austin coach: MU's Cuonzo Martin has done 'unbelievable job' 1:06

S.F. Austin coach: MU's Cuonzo Martin has done 'unbelievable job'

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

Wyandotte County Sheriff vehicle caught on fire after speed chase 1:29

Wyandotte County Sheriff vehicle caught on fire after speed chase

MU's Michael Porter Jr. casually shoots 0:53

MU's Michael Porter Jr. casually shoots

  • Justin Houston: 'I feel good but got a lot of improvement to do'

    Justin Houston had one sack and three tackles for loss in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17, 2017.

Justin Houston had one sack and three tackles for loss in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17, 2017. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star
Justin Houston had one sack and three tackles for loss in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17, 2017. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

Chiefs report card: Opportunistic run game, Justin Houston-fueled defense lead way

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

September 17, 2017 06:52 PM

UPDATED September 17, 2017 07:18 PM

The key plays, stats and grades from the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The recap

Player of the game: Outside linebacker Justin Houston was outstanding, racking up five tackles, two quarterback hits, a sack and a pass deflection. The deflection directly resulted in a fourth-quarter interception by Chris Jones, which led to the go-ahead score. Houston also excelled at setting the edge, and was terrific against the run. An elite performance.

Reason to hope: If the Chiefs can continue to rush the quarterback this way –– they piled up six sacks –– this could prove to be a championship-level defense, even without star safety Eric Berry, who is out for the season because of an Achilles injury.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Reason to mope: Center Mitch Morse left the game because of a left foot injury, and was spotted leaving the locker room with crutches and a boot on the foot. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Morse has a foot sprain.

Looking ahead: The Chiefs, 2-0, now take to the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center –– capacity 27,000 –– for the first time ever. Los Angeles opened its season with a 24-21 loss to Denver, and fell to Miami 19-17. At 0-2, this is a competitive team that will be hungry for a win.

Report card

A

Rushing offense: The Eagles ranked 10th in the NFL in rushing defense (64.0) entering the game, and the Chiefs ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in 19 carries. Kareem Hunt was great, rushing 13 times for 81 yards –– a 6.2-yard average –– and Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith chipped in with 21 yards in four carries. Not a bad day’s work.

More Videos

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Pause
Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station 1:19

Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station

Stephen F. Austin is 'a team you don’t want to play' 1:04

Stephen F. Austin is 'a team you don’t want to play'

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

S.F. Austin coach: MU's Cuonzo Martin has done 'unbelievable job' 1:06

S.F. Austin coach: MU's Cuonzo Martin has done 'unbelievable job'

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

Wyandotte County Sheriff vehicle caught on fire after speed chase 1:29

Wyandotte County Sheriff vehicle caught on fire after speed chase

MU's Michael Porter Jr. casually shoots 0:53

MU's Michael Porter Jr. casually shoots

  • Kareem Hunt: 'I'm a guy who likes to finish off runs'

    Kareem Hunt ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17, 2017.

Kareem Hunt: 'I'm a guy who likes to finish off runs'

Kareem Hunt ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17, 2017.

Sam McDowell smcdowell@kcstar.com

B

Passing offense: The Eagles ranked 15th in the NFL in passing defense (200.0) entering the game, but they feature one of the league’s best —– and most aggressive –– defensive lines. They got home plenty, sacking Smith four times, but the Chiefs’ quarterback still had a solid day, completing 21 of 28 passes for 251 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Tight end Travis Kelce also had a big day, catching eight passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

More Videos

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Pause
Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station 1:19

Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station

Stephen F. Austin is 'a team you don’t want to play' 1:04

Stephen F. Austin is 'a team you don’t want to play'

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

S.F. Austin coach: MU's Cuonzo Martin has done 'unbelievable job' 1:06

S.F. Austin coach: MU's Cuonzo Martin has done 'unbelievable job'

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

Wyandotte County Sheriff vehicle caught on fire after speed chase 1:29

Wyandotte County Sheriff vehicle caught on fire after speed chase

MU's Michael Porter Jr. casually shoots 0:53

MU's Michael Porter Jr. casually shoots

  • Chiefs' Smith on Kelce leaping TD: "I thought that was crazy"

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith commented on his scrambling first downs and teammate Travis Kelce's leaping fourth quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs' Smith on Kelce leaping TD: "I thought that was crazy"

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith commented on his scrambling first downs and teammate Travis Kelce's leaping fourth quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

C

Rushing defense: The Eagles ranked 24th in the NFL in rushing offense at 58.0 yards per game entering the contest. They had a nice day on the ground, rushing 17 times for 107 yards –– a sterling average of 6.3 yards per carry. That’s a very high number, but a lot of that is due to the rare rushing ability of quarterback Carson Wentz, who gashed the Chiefs for 55 yards in four scrambles. The Eagles’ running backs only had 52 yards in 13 carries, an okay 4.0 yards per carry. The Chiefs did enough here to get the job done.

B

Passing defense: The Eagles ranked fifth in the NFL in passing offense (298 yards per game) entering the contest, and Wentz had a decent day, completing 25 of 46 passes for 333 yards, two touchdowns and an interception (which came off a tipped pass). Wentz was also sacked six times, thanks to the Chiefs’ furious pass rush. The defense’s play down the stretch was solid save for the Eagles’ penultimate drive, which resulted in a touchdown.

More Videos

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Pause
Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station 1:19

Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station

Stephen F. Austin is 'a team you don’t want to play' 1:04

Stephen F. Austin is 'a team you don’t want to play'

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

S.F. Austin coach: MU's Cuonzo Martin has done 'unbelievable job' 1:06

S.F. Austin coach: MU's Cuonzo Martin has done 'unbelievable job'

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

Wyandotte County Sheriff vehicle caught on fire after speed chase 1:29

Wyandotte County Sheriff vehicle caught on fire after speed chase

MU's Michael Porter Jr. casually shoots 0:53

MU's Michael Porter Jr. casually shoots

  • After INT, Chris Jones says he's ready to play defensive back

    Chris Jones had three sacks and an interception in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17, 2017.

After INT, Chris Jones says he's ready to play defensive back

Chris Jones had three sacks and an interception in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17, 2017.

smcdowell@kcstar.com

B

Special teams: Kicker Cairo Santos was 2 for 2 on field-goal attempts and made all his extra points, and Dustin Colquitt dropped two of five punts inside the 20. Long snapper James Winchester forced a fumble in the second quarter that led to a Chiefs field goal, but a low point came in the fourth quarter when the Chiefs’ return unit failed to retrieve an onside kick that gave Philadelphia one last gasp. The Eagles’ ensuing Hail Mary attempt failed, but still …

B

Coaching: It’s always compelling in the NFL when the teacher faces the pupil, and the showdown between Andy Reid’s and Doug Pederson’s teams did not disappoint. This one was close the whole way, with the Chiefs pulling away in the second half thanks to a smothering defense and some well-timed calls on offense. The creativity on offense, at least to the naked eye, did not match what observers saw a week ago in New England, but it was good enough to get the win.

More Videos

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Pause
Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station 1:19

Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station

Stephen F. Austin is 'a team you don’t want to play' 1:04

Stephen F. Austin is 'a team you don’t want to play'

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

S.F. Austin coach: MU's Cuonzo Martin has done 'unbelievable job' 1:06

S.F. Austin coach: MU's Cuonzo Martin has done 'unbelievable job'

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

Wyandotte County Sheriff vehicle caught on fire after speed chase 1:29

Wyandotte County Sheriff vehicle caught on fire after speed chase

MU's Michael Porter Jr. casually shoots 0:53

MU's Michael Porter Jr. casually shoots

  • Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits'

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the team's performance after their 27-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at Arrowhead, including quarterback Alex Smith.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits'

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the team's performance after their 27-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at Arrowhead, including quarterback Alex Smith.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Pause
Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station 1:19

Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station

Stephen F. Austin is 'a team you don’t want to play' 1:04

Stephen F. Austin is 'a team you don’t want to play'

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday 2:13

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

S.F. Austin coach: MU's Cuonzo Martin has done 'unbelievable job' 1:06

S.F. Austin coach: MU's Cuonzo Martin has done 'unbelievable job'

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

Wyandotte County Sheriff vehicle caught on fire after speed chase 1:29

Wyandotte County Sheriff vehicle caught on fire after speed chase

MU's Michael Porter Jr. casually shoots 0:53

MU's Michael Porter Jr. casually shoots

  • Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

    Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis was asked on Nov. 30 if he expects to be targeted on throws by the Jets, his old team when the Chiefs take on the Jets on Sunday Dec. 3.

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on whether he expects to be targeted by the Jets on Sunday

View More Video