Eric Berry’s pre-surgery message to Chiefs fans: ‘I’m coming back to change the game’

More Videos

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery 0:16

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery

Pause
Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: 'He's disappointed, for sure' 4:04

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: "He's disappointed, for sure"

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'We didn't blink.' 0:28

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: "We didn't blink."

Andy Reid: 'You're not going to replace Eric Berry' 3:00

Andy Reid: "You're not going to replace Eric Berry"

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 2:18

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 0:48

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation'

The stage for U2's Joshua Tree tour is massive. Here's a closer look 1:18

The stage for U2's Joshua Tree tour is massive. Here's a closer look

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rappels into Springfield arena 0:47

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rappels into Springfield arena

David Beaty's first thoughts following Kansas' 45-27 home loss to Central Michigan 1:16

David Beaty's first thoughts following Kansas' 45-27 home loss to Central Michigan

  • Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery

    Eric Berry's agent, Chad Speck, posted this video of the Chiefs' safety to Twitter on Tuesday. The message was recorded just before Berry underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles.

Eric Berry's agent, Chad Speck, posted this video of the Chiefs' safety to Twitter on Tuesday. The message was recorded just before Berry underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles. Jason Boatright Video courtesy Chad Speck
Eric Berry's agent, Chad Speck, posted this video of the Chiefs' safety to Twitter on Tuesday. The message was recorded just before Berry underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles. Jason Boatright Video courtesy Chad Speck
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

Eric Berry’s pre-surgery message to Chiefs fans: ‘I’m coming back to change the game’

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

September 12, 2017 3:25 PM

Prior to his surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn left Achilles tendon, Chiefs safety Eric Berry made a vow to himself and everyone watching.

“I’m coming back better than ever,” Berry said in a video posted on Twitter by his agent, Chad Speck. “I’m coming back to change the game — I’m not coming with that B.S. So everybody just watch out, and just know that I’m serious when I come back. Straight up.”

Watch the complete message in the video above.

Berry ruptured his left Achilles in the Chiefs’ 42-27 win over New England on Thursday. The 28-year-old Berry looked great prior to the injury, shadowing star tight end Rob Gronkowski throughout the game and contributing a big fourth-down stop that swung momentum in the first quarter.

Berry is having his Achilles repaired in Green Bay, Wis., by Bob Anderson, the head of the NFL’s foot and ankle committee. Anderson is the same surgeon who repaired both of Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson’s ruptured Achilles tendons.

Johnson was able to fast-track his last recovery. He snapped his Achilles in December but was ready for training camp in July.

Berry is in the first year of a six-year, $78 million contract he signed this offseason.

More Videos

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery 0:16

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery

Pause
Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: 'He's disappointed, for sure' 4:04

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: "He's disappointed, for sure"

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'We didn't blink.' 0:28

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: "We didn't blink."

Andy Reid: 'You're not going to replace Eric Berry' 3:00

Andy Reid: "You're not going to replace Eric Berry"

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 2:18

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 0:48

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation'

The stage for U2's Joshua Tree tour is massive. Here's a closer look 1:18

The stage for U2's Joshua Tree tour is massive. Here's a closer look

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rappels into Springfield arena 0:47

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rappels into Springfield arena

David Beaty's first thoughts following Kansas' 45-27 home loss to Central Michigan 1:16

David Beaty's first thoughts following Kansas' 45-27 home loss to Central Michigan

  • Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: "He's disappointed, for sure"

    KC Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said star safety Eric Berry is disappointed about his season-ending Achilles tear. But the coach also offered some perspective about the injury, reminding that Berry, a cancer survivor, has been through worse before.

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: "He's disappointed, for sure"

KC Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said star safety Eric Berry is disappointed about his season-ending Achilles tear. But the coach also offered some perspective about the injury, reminding that Berry, a cancer survivor, has been through worse before.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: "We didn't blink."

View More Video