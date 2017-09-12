Eric Berry’s pre-surgery message to Chiefs fans: ‘I’m coming back to change the game’

Prior to his surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn left Achilles tendon, Chiefs safety Eric Berry made a vow to himself and everyone watching.
“I’m coming back better than ever,” Berry said in a video posted on Twitter by his agent, Chad Speck. “I’m coming back to change the game — I’m not coming with that B.S. So everybody just watch out, and just know that I’m serious when I come back. Straight up.”
Berry ruptured his left Achilles in the Chiefs’ 42-27 win over New England on Thursday. The 28-year-old Berry looked great prior to the injury, shadowing star tight end Rob Gronkowski throughout the game and contributing a big fourth-down stop that swung momentum in the first quarter.
Berry is having his Achilles repaired in Green Bay, Wis., by Bob Anderson, the head of the NFL’s foot and ankle committee. Anderson is the same surgeon who repaired both of Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson’s ruptured Achilles tendons.
Johnson was able to fast-track his last recovery. He snapped his Achilles in December but was ready for training camp in July.
Berry is in the first year of a six-year, $78 million contract he signed this offseason.
