Eric Berry’s pre-surgery message to Chiefs fans: ‘I’m coming back to change the game’

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery Eric Berry's agent, Chad Speck, posted this video of the Chiefs' safety to Twitter on Tuesday. The message was recorded just before Berry underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles. Eric Berry's agent, Chad Speck, posted this video of the Chiefs' safety to Twitter on Tuesday. The message was recorded just before Berry underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles. Jason Boatright Video courtesy Chad Speck

