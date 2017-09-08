Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith had a big night against the Patriots on Thursday night.
Ask Terez: On Kareem Hunt’s explosion, Eric Berry’s Achilles injury and more

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

September 08, 2017 12:50 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Following the Chiefs’ 42-27 win over the New England Patriots, KC Star beat writer Terez A. Paylor answers five Twitter questions about Kareem Hunt, Alex Smith, Eric Berry and more.

Why yes, yes he did. Smith was outstanding, completing 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. What’s more, he also completed two touchdown passes of 70 yards or more, and finished with a quarterback rating of 148.6. Wow.

Brady, on the other hand, completed only 16 of 36 passes for 267 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He finished with a quarterback rating of 70.

This, by the way, is why football is so fun. You truly never know what will happen. Good for Alex, who has probably endured a slightly unfair amount of criticism for the way the 2016 season ended in January. But if he ends up going to another level due to all the pressure — a distinct possibility, based on his performance Thursday — he’ll be better off for it.

I told you guys that Kareem Hunt had juice. I told you guys to pick him up on your fantasy teams, and that was before projected starter Spencer Ware was lost for the season with a knee injury. Now, you got to see why. This guy has outstanding balance, vision and burst, and he’s a nice threat out of the backfield, too. He’s going to be a very good back in this league, first-quarter fumble aside.

Woof. I started to grow concerned about Berry when he stopped practicing early in camp, and didn’t play in any preseason games. Though he looked like his normal self when he did play, it’s never a good thing when players miss time with a heel injury, as it can often be followed by an Achilles tear. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game that that is likely what has happened to Berry, and that initial reports aren’t positive.

This is a rough blow for the Chiefs, who stand to lose their on-field and emotional leader. But they’re pretty deep at safety, as Daniel Sorensen proved to be a consistent third option last year, and the club is high on youngster Eric Murray. Still, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them at least explore adding a veteran safety.

This was another thing I told you guys to keep an eye on. The Chiefs’ offensive line is young and filled with players entering their physical primes. They’ve also been together for multiple seasons now, which helps when it comes to communication and continuity. They could still have some growing pains, particularly in short-yardage, but this is an ascending group.

Probably the biggest of Reid’s tenure. The Chiefs’ 2014 Monday night beatdown of the Patriots was pretty big as well, but the fact this one was in Gillette Stadium — a place where the Patriots rarely lose — was especially sweet for the Chiefs’ players and coaches, who saw a magical 2015 season come to an end here in the divisional round. Enjoy this win, Chiefs fans (and keep giving me those #clicks, jabronis!).

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.

