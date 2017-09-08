Ask Terez: On Kareem Hunt’s explosion, Eric Berry’s Achilles injury and more

Following the Chiefs’ 42-27 win over the New England Patriots, KC Star beat writer Terez A. Paylor answers five Twitter questions about Kareem Hunt, Alex Smith, Eric Berry and more.
Did Alex Smith just beat Tom Brady in a shoot out at Foxboro?— Big Gunnorman (@GunnNorman) September 8, 2017
Why yes, yes he did. Smith was outstanding, completing 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. What’s more, he also completed two touchdown passes of 70 yards or more, and finished with a quarterback rating of 148.6. Wow.
Brady, on the other hand, completed only 16 of 36 passes for 267 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He finished with a quarterback rating of 70.
This, by the way, is why football is so fun. You truly never know what will happen. Good for Alex, who has probably endured a slightly unfair amount of criticism for the way the 2016 season ended in January. But if he ends up going to another level due to all the pressure — a distinct possibility, based on his performance Thursday — he’ll be better off for it.
#27 looked so special. Your thoughts.— Ryan (@ryan_pdrph) September 8, 2017
I told you guys that Kareem Hunt had juice. I told you guys to pick him up on your fantasy teams, and that was before projected starter Spencer Ware was lost for the season with a knee injury. Now, you got to see why. This guy has outstanding balance, vision and burst, and he’s a nice threat out of the backfield, too. He’s going to be a very good back in this league, first-quarter fumble aside.
What do you think KC will do to help the loss of Eric Berry?— Derrick Hernandez (@Derrick_ATX) September 8, 2017
Woof. I started to grow concerned about Berry when he stopped practicing early in camp, and didn’t play in any preseason games. Though he looked like his normal self when he did play, it’s never a good thing when players miss time with a heel injury, as it can often be followed by an Achilles tear. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game that that is likely what has happened to Berry, and that initial reports aren’t positive.
This is a rough blow for the Chiefs, who stand to lose their on-field and emotional leader. But they’re pretty deep at safety, as Daniel Sorensen proved to be a consistent third option last year, and the club is high on youngster Eric Murray. Still, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them at least explore adding a veteran safety.
Chiefs OL gonna be able to keep this up all year? They were beasting tonight!— Zach (@Zach8608) September 8, 2017
This was another thing I told you guys to keep an eye on. The Chiefs’ offensive line is young and filled with players entering their physical primes. They’ve also been together for multiple seasons now, which helps when it comes to communication and continuity. They could still have some growing pains, particularly in short-yardage, but this is an ascending group.
Chiefs biggest regular season win since?— Lawrence Hillis (@lawrencehillis) September 8, 2017
Probably the biggest of Reid’s tenure. The Chiefs’ 2014 Monday night beatdown of the Patriots was pretty big as well, but the fact this one was in Gillette Stadium — a place where the Patriots rarely lose — was especially sweet for the Chiefs’ players and coaches, who saw a magical 2015 season come to an end here in the divisional round. Enjoy this win, Chiefs fans (and keep giving me those #clicks, jabronis!).
