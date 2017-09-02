Chiefs are making final roster cuts: Here’s a live tracker of who didn’t make it

The Chiefs have to pare their roster from 90 to 53 players by 3 p.m. Saturday. Here’s a running tracker of their cuts with some analysis.
9:26 a.m. — The Chiefs have decided to keep Tamba Hali on the physically-unable-to-perform list to start the season, a source tells The Star.
Analysis: Nailed that one. Hali hasn’t practiced or played all preseason, and this will allow him to essentially rest and train for the first six weeks of the season before joining the team in October. It’s a way to conserve a veteran who can still contribute.
9:12 a.m. — The Chiefs have released quarterback Joel Stave, a source tells The Star.
Analysis: Not a surprise. I’d expect Stave to have a shot at ending up on the practice squad. Smart guy with some pro-style potential. My guess is this means Tyler Bray’s spot is secure for now.
9:03 a.m. — The Chiefs have released tight end Gavin Escobar, The Star has confirmed.
Analysis: Minor surprise. Escobar has good red-zone receiver skills and the Chiefs typically keep four tight ends on the roster. Maybe they still will somehow.
8:57 a.m. — The Chiefs have released receiver Tevin Jones, a source told The Star.
Analysis: Not a surprise, but keep an eye on this kid for the practice squad. He’s been running past people all camp and had a nice showing in the Chiefs’ final preseason game Thursday, when he scored on a 68-yard touchdown.
8:45 a.m. — The Chiefs have released cornerback De’Vante Bausby, a source told The Star.
Analysis: Minor surprise here. Bausby is from Hogan Prep, had some nice moments in the preseason and has game experience. I thought he’d make the team based on the Chiefs’ assortment of banged-up corners.
