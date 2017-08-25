Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes saw a fair amount of playing time during Friday night’s loss at Seattle.
Ask Terez: Spencer Ware’s backups, Alex Smith’s still solid and more

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

August 25, 2017 10:34 PM

SEATTLE

An impromptu edition of the “Corporate Mailbag,” because nothing drives clicks like a Q&A after a shoddy performance in a 26-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, if ya smell what the Corporate Champ is cooking.

We do not have official word on Spencer Ware’s condition as of this writing. But he was carted off the field with a knee injury, and that’s never ideal. I think it’s notable that rookie Kareem Hunt was the only other Chiefs running back to carry the ball in the first half, and I’ve been telling you guys for a month that he has a chance to be special in this offense. You should have already picked him up as a stash candidate in fantasy; if he’s somehow still available, jump on it — just be prepared to be annoyed by C.J. Spiller and Charcandrick West eating into the workload. Touchdowns in the red zone are never a fantasy guarantee for players under Andy Reid, but you should know that.

Well, Smith’s 7-for-17 performance — in which he threw for 44 yards — wasn’t great. However, he’s had a great camp and deserves the benefit of the doubt. They were in a tough environment, against a good defense. They should have been more efficient — Smith did not look in sync with his receivers — but there’s absolutely no reason to freak out. Patrick Mahomes, the impressive rookie, only completed eight of 15 passes for 70 yards against the Seahawks’ reserves, by the way. Seattle’s just a tough place to play, even in the preseason.

I knew this was coming. Look, the Chiefs would be better with Jeremy Maclin. Absolutely. But Tyreek looked like a star in camp, and I wouldn’t let one multi-drop performance influence your thinking on him too much. Maclin is a proud man, and if the Chiefs knew what they had in Hill — and that he’d be getting some of these reps at the spotlight “Z” position — I could see Maclin not being thrilled with moving to the “X” position. I guess we’ll never know, and yes, I do expect Maclin to be very good for the Ravens this year, but the jury is still out on this swap.

Thomas is entering a contract year, and he looks as fast as ever. Throw in his toughness, and the way he throws his body around on special teams, and I do believe he could be primed for a nice season. He’s also Tyreek Hill insurance on offense, and I think Thomas might have a bigger role on the Chiefs’ run-pass option stuff due to Hill’s expanding responsibilities. He was one of the few positives from Friday’s effort.

We’ll end this on a positive note. I was pretty critical of the Chiefs’ shoddy performance in my game story, but honestly, it’s just the preseason, and Andy Reid is a really good coach. No one’s saying they’ll go into New England and win, but they should be competitive and could possibly do it. I would not lose sleep over this if I were you guys. I suggest you do what I’m doing, which is file some of the bad stuff away for future reference, and be quick to break it out when the games start mattering. Now go enjoy your weekend (but read my stories), Jabronis.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.

