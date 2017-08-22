Finally, a Chiefs-themed blazer that matches your Zubaz pants

Maybe Zubaz went out of style for some Chiefs fans because there was no obvious way to complete the look.
The baggy, stretchy, zebra-print pants, were as 1990s at Arrowhead Stadium as Derrick Thomas and mullets. You still see them at Chiefs games, but not like the old days.
Perhaps the new NFL-licensed team blazers made by Shinesty will spark a resurgence.
The Boulder, Colo.-based company describes itself as an “over the top apparel company” whose purpose is “to bring you the most outlandish collection of clothing the world as ever seen.”
Shinesty has made blazers for 27 teams, including a Chiefs version for $99. It looks like a few Chiefs fans have already caught on to the new look:
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments