KC Wolf (right) can now complement his pants with a Chiefs-themed blazer made by Shinesty (pictured at left) File photo and screenshot of Shinesty.com website
Finally, a Chiefs-themed blazer that matches your Zubaz pants

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

August 22, 2017 12:20 PM

Maybe Zubaz went out of style for some Chiefs fans because there was no obvious way to complete the look.

The baggy, stretchy, zebra-print pants, were as 1990s at Arrowhead Stadium as Derrick Thomas and mullets. You still see them at Chiefs games, but not like the old days.

Perhaps the new NFL-licensed team blazers made by Shinesty will spark a resurgence.

The Boulder, Colo.-based company describes itself as an “over the top apparel company” whose purpose is “to bring you the most outlandish collection of clothing the world as ever seen.”

Shinesty has made blazers for 27 teams, including a Chiefs version for $99. It looks like a few Chiefs fans have already caught on to the new look:

Actors Rob Riggle (left) and David Koechner met Chiefs mascot Warpaint and rider/caretaker Susie Derouchey before a 2016 game at Arrowhead Stadium.
