Chiefs safety Eric Berry shows charitable side in Knoxville

Chiefs safety Eric Berry has been making good use of his time away from organized team activities, it appears.
A Facebook post has surfaced from Knoxville by a woman named Rebecca Scott Mills, who wrote that she noticed Berry giving to-go boxes of food to three homeless people on Wednesday. Mills wrote that Berry also prayed with the men afterward.
Like I said earlier, @Stuntman1429 is the classiest, most genuine dude around. A pro's pro: pic.twitter.com/uNwbJ1GbmI— John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) June 9, 2017
Berry, 28, signed a six-year extension with the Chiefs in February.
Terez A. Paylor
