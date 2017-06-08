James and Carol Berry spoke to Kansas City Star columnist Vahe Gregorian on Monday about their son, Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, and their memories of hearing about his lymphoma diagnosis in 2014. Eric stayed in his parents' home, in Fairburn, Georgia, during his treatment and recovery. On Sunday, he returned to Atlanta as the Chiefs faced the Falcons, made two huge plays and gave each parent a game ball. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
James and Carol Berry spoke to Kansas City Star columnist Vahe Gregorian on Monday about their son, Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, and their memories of hearing about his lymphoma diagnosis in 2014.
June 08, 2017 9:49 PM

Chiefs safety Eric Berry shows charitable side in Knoxville

By Terez A. Paylor

Chiefs safety Eric Berry has been making good use of his time away from organized team activities, it appears.

A Facebook post has surfaced from Knoxville by a woman named Rebecca Scott Mills, who wrote that she noticed Berry giving to-go boxes of food to three homeless people on Wednesday. Mills wrote that Berry also prayed with the men afterward.

Berry, 28, signed a six-year extension with the Chiefs in February.

