Ask Terez: The Corporate Champ analyzes Chiefs’ release of Jeremy Maclin

Make no mistake about it — on its face, the Chiefs’ decision to release Jeremy Maclin in a classic Friday evening news dump before a warm summer weekend was the National Football League’s version of Hogan dropping the leg on Savage, Michaels superkicking Jannetty through the barber shop window, and of course, The Rock mocking the people after McMahon ordered a ringside lackey to ring the bell during a sharpshooter.
Just two weeks ago, Chiefs coach Andy Reid attended Maclin’s wedding, for goodness’ sake.
So considering Reid’s uncharacteristic heel turn — and yes, I’m including his surprising threat to shut down media access over a harmless question about Dee Ford’s absence, which could have easily been related to Ford attending a wedding, or getting his degree, or anything else of that ilk — this is absolutely the best time for the People’s Champ to not only follow suit and turn heel as well (you’ll see what that entails during my dealings with you all for the foreseeable future), but also write the first ever Corporate Mailbag, which will be designed to drive traffic, make money and yes, still answer some questions. Begrudgingly.
So let’s see if you jabronis can handle it. Not that I care, if you smell what I’m cooking.
I'd love to see a summer heel turn from @TerezPaylor. I just hope the People's Champ returns by 09/07 to do an "A-Team After Dark".— Clayton Riley (@clayt0nriley) June 3, 2017
All day long, the phone’s been ringing. Why, People’s Champ, why? Well, the People’s Champ didn’t sell out, Clayton. He just ... got ahead.
(See what I did there? I bet you were expecting a Maclin question first. Nope. Because the Corporate Champ doesn’t care what you want. He needs to establish this tongue-in-cheek heel turn, speak more in the third person and let you know things are about to get real now.)
Can you give us any insight to the logic behind this? Why?— Ken Griffey Jr (@KenGriffeyJr4) June 3, 2017
I covered all the reasons I could dig up for the move in my news story, which I wrote for Saturday’s Star. The Corporate Champ encourages you to read it, jabroni, because, you know, clicks. Make sure you read it all the way to the end, too.
What do you think?— Vince Foust (@FoustVince) June 3, 2017
I’m gonna let @DiabetesMan87 sum up my response:
Lose a home playoff game by 5 field goals and no TDs scored by the opposing team...how do you get better? Cut our #1 WR ....smart @Chiefs— Diabetes (@DiabetesMan87) June 3, 2017
Well said. If I were a Chiefs fan, I’d be annoyed if Maclin were released solely for monetary reasons. The offense stunk in the divisional-round loss to Pittsburgh, and I say the more weapons you have, the better. The Chiefs’ cap situation in 2018 isn’t good, so I do understand the move from a business perspective, because the Chiefs will save more more next year by doing the move now than they would if they released Maclin after the season.
But still, in my opinion it’s difficult to stand in front of this year’s team and say the goal is the Super Bowl when you a.) drafted a quarterback in the first round this year, b.) gave up a first-round pick next year to do it and c.) cut your most consistent receiver, a respected veteran with leadership chops whose absence stands to be felt in a very, very young receiving room. By the way, guess who are the oldest receivers in the room now? Chris Conley, Albert Wilson and De’Anthony Thomas. They’re all 24 years old. Good times!
By the way, I’m also not convinced Maclin is done. He looked spry in OTAs to me, and I believe him when he told me he’s determined to bounce back this year. Barring an A.J. Hawk-like development — remember when Hawk was released in 2011 and re-signed by the Packers the very next day? — I wouldn’t be surprised if Maclin signs with a team on the Chiefs’ schedule and scores a touchdown against them this year. In fact, I’d bet on that scenario (if I wasn’t an NFL reporter, of course), largely because the chances of a Maclin return seem to be dampened by the fact Reid and general manager John Dorsey gave him the Dwayne Bowe and Jamaal Charles honorary “Thanks For All You’ve Done” treatment, where they issue nice statements about the player on the team’s web site following his release.
Chiefs throwing in the towel completely on 2017?— Eat Up Albany! (@SchenectaDana) June 3, 2017
No, not completely. I mean, they aren’t the Browns or anything. But this obviously doesn’t help their chances to win in 2017, unless there were some chemistry issues we don’t know about (and to be clear, I’m just providing an example. I have no idea if there were any). And if there were not, I’m sure fans of the Raiders, Chargers, and Broncos are nodding their heads in silent optimism at the news.
Anxiously awaiting @TerezPaylor and the rest of the A teams take on this. Talk me down Terez— ChiefBearcat (@Chief_Bearcat) June 3, 2017
I don’t have anything for you, really. I mean, I could talk to you about how I think Tyreek Hill could genuinely be a star as a pure wide receiver (and how all of a sudden, you all better hope my best-case scenario for Hill, which is a Steve Smith-type with sprinter speed, comes true). I suppose I could also talk to you about how Chris Conley looks bigger and faster in OTAs, and how Demarcus Robinson (and to a lesser extent, Seantavius Jones) have been catching deep balls with impunity.
But .... alas. The fact is, this is a group that now has much to prove. Several players will need to take the next step, which is possible, but with this move, the Chiefs have given themselves a smaller margin for error at the position, especially if injuries set in.
He has been present at OTAs. Reid also even was present at his wedding.. Do you think Jeremy knew this was coming at least?? Im Not happy— Chiefsfan94 (@Tyler_keeney94) June 3, 2017
I have no idea if Jeremy knew. I certainly didn’t see it coming. He’s looked good in practice, to me, and he’s been getting first-string reps so there definitely weren’t any obvious indicators.
Sweet, I can go back to completely despising the Chiefs.— MJI (@imhoff_matt) June 3, 2017
Glad to see Matt getting into the corporate spirit.
He came to OTAs and got cut. Now we know y the others skipped— Adam (@01lowbird) June 3, 2017
Not necessarily. But anytime you want to criticize a player for getting the most money he can or refusing to take a pay cut to help the team, remember this day. Professional football is ruthless, and only slightly less cutthroat than a typical “House of Cards” episode. The moment a team can replace you for a cheaper option, it will. To every player that might be reading this ... look out for yourself. Speaking of which ...
I agree Hali can't play the snaps KC needs and should have retired to save them money.— Bob (@Sportsjunkie84) June 3, 2017
No. Stop asking players to take “Ls” for the team! Tamba Hali doesn’t owe the Chiefs anything more than the outstanding effort he’s given them for 12 years. Hali wants to play for more seasons — dead serious, a source told me that back in January — and because of the way his last contract was structured, releasing him this year would have cost the Chiefs cap space this year, which I assume is the likely reason he’s still on the team. So ask yourself; if you stood to earn $7 million this season, after all the years you’ve played hurt and had to deal with Scott Pioli and other various disappointments (like inexplicably playing a season-low seven snaps in the divisional-round home loss), like would you give up that payday? Especially at age 33? I don’t think so.
Gotta be a move coming don't you think?— Derek Hetu (@DerekHetu) June 3, 2017
Might be. Perhaps a veteran receiver like Anquan Boldin makes sense. And considering Reid’s penchant for second chances and reclamation projects, so could Josh Gordon, especially if he gets reinstated in September and the young guys don’t get it done from now until then. But that’s entirely speculation.
@TerezPaylor would the Chiefs save money by cutting Smith as well?— Gary Harrison (@harrison_gary) June 3, 2017
Yes. They would save $13.3 million if they cut him after June 1 of this year. And if they’d cut Smith instead of Maclin, they would have saved $16.9 million in 2018 instead of the $8.6 million they saved by cutting Maclin. Quarterback, however, is a harder position to replace than receiver.
@TerezPaylor Sorry, Terez... I love your reporting, but I'm with the fans from AP on this. Its simply voluntary. pic.twitter.com/0braLvipc0— Larry McCammon (@LarryMcCammon) June 3, 2017
