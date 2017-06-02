Ask Terez: The Corporate Champ analyzes Chiefs’ release of Jeremy Maclin

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Five things to know about former Chiefs receiver Jeremy Maclin Pause 1:40 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on his first interception at practice, and being robbed 2:34 Terrance Mitchell on what changed for him after joining Chiefs 1:22 Chiefs offensive linemen Mitch Morse, Mitchell Schwartz enjoy continuity 1:55 Chiefs coach Andy Reid was a prose pro as a sportswriter at BYU 10:38 Jon Gruden on NFL rookie QBs: 'If I could have one guy, I'd pick Mahomes' 6:04 Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford with The Star's Terez Paylor 0:45 Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith knows he has to perform this year 2:30 Chiefs rookie linebacker Ukeme Eligwe on his journey to the NFL 1:51 Jamaal Charles and nine other NFL stars who joined an enemy team Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Former Mizzou All-American receiver Jeremy Maclin was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on June 2, 2017, after two seasons with the team. Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star

Former Mizzou All-American receiver Jeremy Maclin was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on June 2, 2017, after two seasons with the team. Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star