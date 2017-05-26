ESPN "Monday Night Football" analyst Jon Gruden talks with The Star's Terez Paylor about the Chiefs and rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Jeff Patterson and Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star
ESPN "Monday Night Football" analyst Jon Gruden talks with The Star's Terez Paylor about the Chiefs and rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Jeff Patterson and Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star
Red Zone

Red Zone

The Chiefs and NFL by beat writer Terez Paylor

Red Zone

May 26, 2017 6:45 PM

Chiefs podcast: Draft talk with Kiper, McShay & Gruden, offseason practice breakdown

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

With the first week of offseason practices in the books, ESPN draft experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay drop in to break down the Chiefs’ draft haul. Former Super Bowl winning coach Jon Gruden also checks in give his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes’ fit in Kansas City, while the A-Team breaks down the quarterback situation, early OTA surprises and the Chiefs’ competitive crop of receivers.

Listen to it here or subscribe to our SportsBeatKC podcasts on iTunes.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jon Gruden on NFL rookie QBs: 'If I could have one guy, I'd pick Mahomes'

View More Video

Sports Videos