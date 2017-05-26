Chiefs podcast: Draft talk with Kiper, McShay & Gruden, offseason practice breakdown

With the first week of offseason practices in the books, ESPN draft experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay drop in to break down the Chiefs’ draft haul. Former Super Bowl winning coach Jon Gruden also checks in give his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes’ fit in Kansas City, while the A-Team breaks down the quarterback situation, early OTA surprises and the Chiefs’ competitive crop of receivers.
Listen to it here or subscribe to our SportsBeatKC podcasts on iTunes.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
Comments