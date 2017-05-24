Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been spending the off season interning in a hospital emergency room, as he gets closer to becoming a medical doctor. He spoke following the team's organized team activities on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
May 24, 2017 6:03 PM

Chiefs offensive lineman on his way to becoming Dr. Duvernay-Tardif

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

Who could blame Chiefs players if they felt a need to lay low after last season’s disappointing home playoff loss to the Steelers?

Offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif didn’t have time for that.

He returned to his native Montreal to medical school a week after the AFC divisional round playoff loss.

Two months of emergency medicine and one month of geriatric medicine filled Duvernay-Tardif’s days and by this time next year, he expects to be a medical school graduate.

“I’m pretty much done with the clinical part of medical school,” Duvernay-Tardif said. “Now I just have to study for the big exam, which is next May for me. I’ve got eight months to study for it. Of course, I won’t be studying for it during the season, but as soon as the season is over, I’ll have a good three months to study for that and I’ll be done with it.”

Duvernay-Tardif, 26, is poised to begin his third season with the Chiefs, entrenched at right guard. In February the team announced a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension with $20 million guaranteed.

He’s balanced and NFL career with studying medicine at McGill University and continued the balancing challenge.

“I think the hardest transition is going from the finishing of a football season and getting back to the emergency department,” Duvernay-Tardif said. “In the ER, you’re at the bottom of the hierarchy as far as roles in the hospital go as a medical student.

“That transition is hard with having the spotlight and all the focus on us within a football stadium, even with it being a lesser extent for us offensive linemen, and then transitioning to the hospital where all the attention is on the patient.”

